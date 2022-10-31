Packers’ Matt LaFleur calls for ‘discipline’ after Quay Walker ejection: ‘We’re getting killed with penalties’

Read full article on original website
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Zimmer, 38, was found dead by police conducting a welfare check.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
Irv Smith Jr. May Have Seen the End of His Vikings Career
With the news that the Minnesota Vikings have traded for tight end T.J. Hockenson, it’s also been reported that Irv Smith Jr. will miss the next 8-10 weeks due to a high ankle sprain. For those playing along at home, that puts him on track to miss the rest of the regular season. Effectively, it could end his Vikings career.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
California man accused of having dentist girlfriend killed used shirt to hang himself inside jail cell
A California man accused of having his girlfriend killed in a murder-for-hire plot hung himself with a shirt inside a jail cell, authorities said.
Don Lemon’s 'CNN This Morning' debuts to dismal ratings, trails long-struggling 'New Day'
The heavily promoted launch of "CNN This Morning" with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins attracted only 387,000 total viewers on Tuesday.
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, comments on Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's marriage
Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, shared her opinion on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s while saying that she "loves" the both of them.
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Video shows rising boxing star standing next to Takeoff seconds before fatal shooting
Up-and-coming boxer Shakur Stevenson was reportedly spotted next to Takeoff seconds before shots rang out that killed the 28-year-old Migos rapper in Houston.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Teen plummets to her death trying to retrieve her cellphone
A Turkish teen fell four stories to her death Oct. 12 after dropping her cellphone and losing her footing when she tried to grab it, according to local reports.
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
Virginia town, schools under shelter-in-place order as ‘armed and dangerous’ man on the loose: police
Police in Pulaski, Virginia, launched manhunt for Jerrod Celablee Brown, who allegedly tried running over two cops with a stolen police car and fled on foot with firearms.
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen involved in 2015 'domestic' incident: report
Richard Allen, the Indiana man charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of two Delphi girls, was involved in a "domestic" incident in 2015, according to FOX59.
Ray Guy, legendary NFL punter, dead at 72
NFL legend Ray Guy has died after battling a lengthy illness, his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi, said in a statement on Thursday.
