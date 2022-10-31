ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Emilia Clarke to play Constance Lloyd, author and Oscar Wilde's wife, in new film

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaPWO_0it847Vo00

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Emilia Clarke will play Constance Lloyd, an author and the wife of playwright Oscar Wilde, in a new film.

The 36-year-old actress will portray Lloyd in An Ideal Wife, directed by Sophie Hyde.

An Ideal Wife follows Lloyd (Clarke), a 19th-century Irish author and feminist activist. Lloyd married Wilde in 1884 and had two sons with The Picture of Dorian Gray author, who was imprisoned for homosexuality for two years.

Lloyd distanced herself from Wilde following his scandal and died at age 40 in 1898.

Embankment Films will handle An Ideal Wife, which will be shopped this week at the American Film Market.

The movie will mark Clarke's first film since the 2019 holiday romantic comedy Last Christmas. The actress will also star in the new movie McCarthy.

Clarke is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise

Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lawrence dropped out from Elizabeth Holmes role because of Amanda Seyfried's 'terrific' Emmy Award winning portrayal: 'We don't need to redo that'

Jennifer Lawrence was set to play Elizabeth Holmes on the big screen but Amanda Seyfried ruined those plans. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winning actress revealed to the New York Times that the 36-year-old's 'terrific' Emmy winning portrayal of the notorious Theranos executive officer was the reason she dropped out of the film.
People

Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.

Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Private Love Story

Private power couple! Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail‘s relationship got off to an unconventional start — but the duo are still going strong. The couple crossed paths while working together on FX’s Fosse/Verdon, in which Williams starred as legendary dancer Gwen Verdon. The late Tony winner was married to Bob Fosse, played by Sam Rockwell in the acclaimed limited series, until his 1987 death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Sissy Spacek and Dustin Hoffman Star with Their Real-Life Kids in Sam & Kate Trailer

Sissy Spacek and her daughter Schuyler Fisk star alongside Dustin Hoffman and his son Jake Hoffman in Sam & Kate Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek are taking family bonding to the big screen. On Thursday, Vertical Entertainment released the first trailer for Sam & Kate, in which Hoffman, 85, and Spacek, 72, play parents to each of their real-life children: Jake Hoffman (whom the actor shares with wife Lisa) and Schuyler Fisk (whom the actress shares with husband Jack Fisk). The film meets Bill (Dustin) as his son Sam (Jake) returns to...
Complex

Watch an Exclusive Clip From Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry’s New Film ‘Causeway’

Two of Hollywood’s most powerful stars, Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, have joined forces on Apple TV+’s Causeway. Lawrence stars in the film as Lynsey, a United States soldier who suffered a traumatic brain injury during her tour in Afghanistan, which forces her to return home to New Orleans. The A24 film follows her as she struggles to return to her daily life with her mother Gloria (Linda Emond) as she waits to be redeployed and meets a car mechanic named James, played by Henry.
The Independent

27 actors who confessed to hating their own films, from Jennifer Lawrence to Colin Farrell

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero, playing a teenage heartthrob or starring in films they believed had been written by somebody else.Others, including Charlize Theron, have said they took a job solely due to a director’s filmography – only to then be let down by the final results of their collaboration.Most recently, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she did not look so favourably upon 2016 science fiction film...
UPI News

George Lopez's new sitcom mines real-life family dysfunction for laughs

NEW YORK, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Mayan Lopez says her new sitcom, Lopez vs. Lopez, was inspired by her real-life estrangement and reunion with her dad, comedian George Lopez. "There was a time where we didn't speak and were estranged for about three years," Mayan Lopez, 26, said in a recent virtual press conference.
Variety

Picture Tree Intl. Reveals Sales on Romantic Comedy ‘Love Thing,’ Starring Elyas M’Barek (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based sales agent Picture Tree Intl. has sold romantic comedy “Love Thing,” starring top German actor Elyas M’Barek, to several territories. It has also closed the first deal for Austrian horror movie “Smother.” “Love Thing” has gone to Flins & Piniculas in Spain; A2 Distribuidora in Latin America; Cinemart A.S. in Czech Republic; and AV-Jet in Taiwan. Spafax & Anuvu took airline rights. PTI is in negotiations with buyers in France, Italy, CIS and Hungary. “Love Thing,” which also stars Lucie Heinze, Peri Baumeister and Alexandra Maria Lara, is directed and written by Anika Decker, whose last feature “High Society” sold widely....
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
473K+
Followers
67K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy