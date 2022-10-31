Effective: 2022-11-04 17:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SATURDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches, with up to two feet in the Mission Mountains. Winds gusts of 50 to 70 mph will develop late Friday night into Saturday morning across the higher elevations. * WHERE...West Glacier Region and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. * WHEN...Through noon MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Backcountry travel will be very difficult. Damaging winds could blow down trees. Heavy snow and blowing snow will drift over remote trails and backcountry roadways.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO