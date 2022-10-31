Effective: 2022-11-05 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches above 4500 feet in elevation, with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. The valleys will see around 1 inch of snow, combined with winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph. * WHERE...Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Backcountry travel will be very difficult. Damaging winds could blow down trees. Heavy snow and blowing snow will drift over remote trails and backcountry roadways.

LEMHI COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO