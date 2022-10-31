ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announces grants for 44 schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announces grants for 44 schools. Balow announced Wednesday that the Virginia Department of Education is awarding more than $7.7 million in state grants to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs in 44 schools in five school divisions, according to Balow.
