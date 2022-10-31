Read full article on original website
Who is Virginia's latest millionaire? Ticket sold in Salem worth $1M
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Check your tickets! Somewhere there is a ticket from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing that is now worth $1 million. It was bought at the Salem Mini Market, 2319 West Main Street in Salem. The winning numbers for the Nov. 1 drawing were 5-9-15-16-17,...
Gov. Youngkin "hugely disappointed" in latest round of student test scores
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling the latest round of student test scores "catastrophic." The National Assessment of Education Progress, or NAEP, is administered every two years, but in 2022, for the first time since the pandemic. "We've got a lot of work to do in...
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announces grants for 44 schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow announces grants for 44 schools. Balow announced Wednesday that the Virginia Department of Education is awarding more than $7.7 million in state grants to support the development and implementation of year-round and extended-year instructional programs in 44 schools in five school divisions, according to Balow.
