Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Manda was born July 14, 1951 in Louisa, KY to the late Cleveland E. and Nolda (Patrick) Cox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Julie Allen and brother Everette Cox.

LOUISA, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO