Read full article on original website
Related
thelevisalazer.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LOUISA ON 13 CHARGES IN 4 COUNTY MOTORCYCLE CHASE
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. NIGHTHAWK WANNABE: WILLIAM V. HICKS, 49, OF SITKA, KY., WAS ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON HIS MOTORCYCLE, THAT BEGAN IN JOHNSON COUNTY WENT BACK AND FORTH IN TWO OTHER COUNTIES, BEFORE HE WAS FINALLY APPREHENDED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN ARRESTED AFTER STRIKING ANOTHER MAN WITH MACHETE OVER MARIJUANA PATCH
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. LACY JAMES HALL,33, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED DURING THE ALL HALLOWS EVE WEEKEND, AFTER STRIKING A MAN IN THE SIDE OF THE HEAD WITH A MACHETE, DUE TO A ‘FINANCIAL AND/OR WEED DISPUTE’. A Lawrence County man was...
thelevisalazer.com
MARTIN COUNTY GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN CHARGES OF STRANGULATION, DRUGS, ASSAULT OF DEPUTY
INEZ, KY. — A Martin County grand jury issued numerous indictments on November 4, 2022. Among the charges are Christopher Marcum and Adam Maynard both being charged with assault in the third degree by attempting to assault Deputy David Adams with the Martin County Sheriff’s Department, while acting in the capacity of his office.
thelevisalazer.com
Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY
Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Manda was born July 14, 1951 in Louisa, KY to the late Cleveland E. and Nolda (Patrick) Cox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Julie Allen and brother Everette Cox.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Oct 31 – Nov 4
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Oct 31-Nov 4. FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPT OF TRANSP. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST.
thelevisalazer.com
TWO INJURED IN EARLY THURSDAY MORNING CRASH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, KENTUCKY
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE SCENE OF A TWO AUTOMOBILE HEAD-ON CRASH THAT LEFT TWO INDIVIDUALS INJURED THURSDAY MORNING ON BIG CAT FORK, JUST DOWN THE HILL FROM SPANKEM BRANCH ROAD, IN THE FALLSBURG AREA. Two people were injured following an early Thursday morning crash...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE BOE TAKES NO ACTION ON STUDENT EXPULSION AT SPECIAL MEETING
A special meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held in the library of LCHS on November 1, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Board members Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, and Barbara Robinson were all present in person. Chairman, Heath Preston was present virtually. The meeting was called...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power grant awarded to One East Kentucky to benefit downtown revitalizations including Martin County
Kentucky Power grant awarded to One East Kentucky to benefit downtown revitalizations including Martin County. ASHLAND, Ky., October 27, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant for One East Kentucky for downtown revitalization plans in six eastern Kentucky communities. The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
thelevisalazer.com
VOTING STARTED YESTERDAY FOR NOVEMBER 2022 ELECTION! AMENDMENTS HOT TOPIC?
LOUISA, KY. — Far removed from election in past years, the 2022 General election has few actual races because of the dominance of the Republican Party during the Donald Trump years and looks even stronger this year with a sizable lead in registered voters, 6,400 GOP to 4,800 thereabouts Dems.
Comments / 0