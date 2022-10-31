ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KY

Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY

Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Manda was born July 14, 1951 in Louisa, KY to the late Cleveland E. and Nolda (Patrick) Cox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Julie Allen and brother Everette Cox.
LOUISA, KY
LAWRENCE BOE TAKES NO ACTION ON STUDENT EXPULSION AT SPECIAL MEETING

A special meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held in the library of LCHS on November 1, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Board members Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, and Barbara Robinson were all present in person. Chairman, Heath Preston was present virtually. The meeting was called...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Kentucky Power grant awarded to One East Kentucky to benefit downtown revitalizations including Martin County

Kentucky Power grant awarded to One East Kentucky to benefit downtown revitalizations including Martin County. ASHLAND, Ky., October 27, 2022 – Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant for One East Kentucky for downtown revitalization plans in six eastern Kentucky communities. The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) program.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY

