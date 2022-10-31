Read full article on original website
Watch Kate Upton Do a Sled Push Weighted By Husband Justin Verlander
The actress makes the full-body exercise look easy.
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Oprah Just Picked Her Favorite Leggings of 2022 — and Shoppers Say They’re ‘Buttery Smooth’
Shop these celebrity-loved leggings while they’re still 20 percent off at Amazon.
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Features a Cozy Spanx Set That’s ‘Light as Air’
Add this to your cart sooner than later.
Shoppers Say This Ultra-Soft Workout Jacket Holds In Heat ‘Super Well’ — and It’s 60% Off
It’s “very light, breathable, and stretchy.”
Carrie Underwood Called These Sneakers 'the Most Comfortable Shoe,' and the Newest Version Is 44% Off
Shop the rare sale on these ultra-supportive running shoes ASAP.
‘Deal Or No Deal’ Stylist Dina Cerchione Recalls Working With Meghan Markle: Models Were Never ‘Forced’ to Do Anything
After Meghan Markle hinted that she didn’t have the fondest memories of her time working on Deal or No Deal, former show stylist Dina Cerchione opened up to Us about their interactions. “I worked with Meghan the entire time she was on the show. It was one season or...
America Ferrera On Transforming Her Relationship with Working Out
Exercise is no longer "about fixing flaws," said the 38-year-old actress in a new interview.
Mandy Moore Hints That She's Taking Placenta Pills After the Birth of Her Second Child
Learn about the purported benefits and possible dangers of ingesting placenta capsules, according to experts.
Emmy Rossum Defends Hilary Swank from an Ageist Instagram Commenter
Swank, 48, recently announced she's pregnant with twins.
Why Deaf Actress Lauren Ridloff Is Running the New York City Marathon
Plus, how she's training and staying motivated to cross the finish line.
Jessica Alba Hits the Stationary Bike for a Workout
See a clip of the actress getting her sweat on, and learn about the benefits of cycling.
Shania Twain Shows Off Her Horseback Riding Skills On TikTok
The singer shared a few videos set to one of Taylor Swift's new songs.
Lizzo Shares Her Sensitive Skin-Care Routine (Including a Drugstore Staple)
She details her product picks in a recent TikTok video.
Try Amy Schumer's Low-Impact Core and Back Workout
Her trainer shares eight moves you can do at home with a mat, a resistance band, and a chair or bench.
How Christina Applegate's Multiple Sclerosis Impacted Filming 'Dead to Me'
The actress got candid about the disease in a new interview.
Cindy Crawford Doesn't Want to Be Called 'Ageless'
The 56-year-old supermodel shared her thoughts on aging in a new interview.
Lizzo Shared Her Refreshing Perspective On Weight Fluctuations
She opened up about the subject in a new interview with Vanity Fair.
These Sneakers from a Kristen Bell-Approved Brand Feel Like 'Walking On Clouds,' Shoppers Say
Britney Spears and Gisele Bündchen are also fans.
