Portola Valley, CA

Lookout Santa Cruz

I was the first biracial mayor of Santa Cruz; why has Santa Cruz ignored my race?

Martine Watkins, vice mayor of Santa Cruz, is perplexed. She is biracial — her father is Black, her mother white — and she was the first biracial woman to serve as the mayor of Santa Cruz. She thinks it's a misrepresentation of local history to call Justin Cummings — who is currently a candidate for District 3 county supervisor — the first Black mayor of Santa Cruz.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara City Council Meeting Reveals Official Personnel Investigation of Anthony Becker for Abusive Behavior

The last Santa Clara City Council meeting before the election was long. But some interesting new information came out. A member of the public asked that Mayor Lisa Gillmor be considered for censure for leaking executive session information on the 49er settlement decision and for sending a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom in support of the Related Santa Clara development project.
SANTA CLARA, CA
TheAlmanac

Report finds Bay Area roads remain in rough shape

Palo Alto among cities that receive 'very good' rankings. Although roads in some Bay Area communities have shown vast improvement, the region's roads remain in rough shape, according to a recent pavement quality report. The Bay Area's 44,000 lane miles of streets and roads received a pavement condition index (PCI)...
sfstandard.com

Tweeps Wanted: City Hall Looks to Hire Laid-Off Twitter Employees

Buck up, Twitter employees: If your job gets Musk’ed, there might be a new gig waiting for you at the City and County of San Francisco. With layoffs at the SF-based social network looking inevitable, the Mayor’s Office said this week that the city is exploring ways to snap up laid-off Tweeps for government jobs amid a citywide hiring shortage.
FREMONT, CA
losgatan.com

Sahr’s Passages: How did a man from a prominent Sierra Leonean family end up homeless in Los Gatos?

He has much in common with other residents of Los Gatos: He’s a veteran who grew up in a family with mining interests overseas. He’ll buy you a cold drink on a hot day. When he’s offered a free beer at the bar he insists on paying. He waxes poetic about the virtues of “freedom” and cares deeply about the documents produced by the Founding Fathers.
LOS GATOS, CA
Berkeleyan Online

UC Berkeley remains the No. 1 public university in the world

For the ninth straight year, UC Berkeley tops the list of the world’s best public universities and remains the fourth-best university overall in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 global universities rankings. As they did last year, Harvard, MIT and Stanford University have claimed the top three spots...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KVCR NEWS

White Supremacy Contra Costa County

The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Why the 49ers are spending big on my dad’s re-election when he doesn’t want them to and why we need to end the Gillmor-York feud costing residents millions – Letter to the Editor

For the past month, I’ve spent my evenings knocking on doors to engage with Santa Clara residents ahead of an extremely important City Council election – one which my father, Raj Chahal, is contesting in for re-election. When I have conversations with residents, I’m usually greeted enthusiastically by neighbors who have seen first-hand the work my dad has done to tirelessly represent Santa Clarans on Council. However, occasionally, I meet a resident who asks, “is your dad taking money from the 49ers?” I applaud these residents for asking us tough questions like these that matter. Yet, unfortunately, Mayor Gillmor, who handpicked my father’s opposition, has invested heavily in a misinformation campaign, and I want to set the record straight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
