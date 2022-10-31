ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Cadrene Heslop

Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida

Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
FLORIDA STATE
KXLY

A look at how some states spend millions from lottery ticket sales

Winning the lottery can be a dream come true—not only for the jackpot winners but for the states they play in. State revenue generated by lottery earnings often benefits charitable or civic causes—education, public employee pension funds, or the Special Olympics, for example. Throughout history, lotteries have helped pay for the construction of elite educational institutions like Yale and Harvard and even the cost of running militias that could fight the British Army during the American Revolution.
ALABAMA STATE
KXLY

12 States Tax Social Security Benefits. Should Retirees Avoid Them?

The vast majority of retired workers depend on Social Security benefits to some degree, according to Gallup. That makes it critical for those individuals to understand the financial implications of every decision, and one often overlooked variable is the extent to which each state taxes Social Security benefits. Here’s what...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy