Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
How winning $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot could still lead to bankruptcy
The latest Powerball jackpot swelled to US$1.5 billion on Nov. 2, 2022 – just shy of the record amount – after another drawing passed with no winning ticket. The next drawing will be held on Nov. 5. The prize is now the third-largest lottery the world has ever...
Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida
Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month is going to hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus update $2,900 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsColin Watts/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
KXLY
A look at how some states spend millions from lottery ticket sales
Winning the lottery can be a dream come true—not only for the jackpot winners but for the states they play in. State revenue generated by lottery earnings often benefits charitable or civic causes—education, public employee pension funds, or the Special Olympics, for example. Throughout history, lotteries have helped pay for the construction of elite educational institutions like Yale and Harvard and even the cost of running militias that could fight the British Army during the American Revolution.
KXLY
12 States Tax Social Security Benefits. Should Retirees Avoid Them?
The vast majority of retired workers depend on Social Security benefits to some degree, according to Gallup. That makes it critical for those individuals to understand the financial implications of every decision, and one often overlooked variable is the extent to which each state taxes Social Security benefits. Here’s what...
People Are Sharing Their Job And Their Salary, And I'm Absolutely Here For This Pay Transparency
"I'm a history teacher in the Northeast. Due to the pandemic and lack of teachers, I was hired without completing my college degree (don't worry, I'm a good teacher). I make $56K a year."
Comments / 0