Lee's Summit, MO

Lee’s Summit High School inadvertently goes into lockdown

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — An inadvertent alarm at Lee’s Summit High School Monday morning put the school on lockdown.

The Lee’s Summit School District said at about 10 a.m., an alarm was accidentally set off by construction crews and there is no emergency situation.

Students and staff immediately followed lockdown procedures until administrators cleared each room.

Safety is a top priority in our school district, and we’re proud of the way our LSHS community calmly and quietly followed safety protocols.

Lee’s Summit School District

Construction is underway at the school to make renovations and build new additions to the school.

