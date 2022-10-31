Lee’s Summit High School inadvertently goes into lockdown

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — An inadvertent alarm at Lee’s Summit High School Monday morning put the school on lockdown.

The Lee’s Summit School District said at about 10 a.m., an alarm was accidentally set off by construction crews and there is no emergency situation.

Students and staff immediately followed lockdown procedures until administrators cleared each room.

Safety is a top priority in our school district, and we’re proud of the way our LSHS community calmly and quietly followed safety protocols. Lee’s Summit School District

Construction is underway at the school to make renovations and build new additions to the school.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.