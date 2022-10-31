ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

Massachusetts woman injured in ATV crash in New Hampshire

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
MILLSFIELD, NH. — A Massachusetts woman has been injured in an ATV crash in New Hampshire.

According to the NH Fish and Game Department, State Police were called to the scene involving a ATV crash that crashed into a tree on Newell Brook Road in Millsfield.

Conservation officers, Errol Fire and EMS personnel responded and found Tracy Calitri, 61, of Danvers, MA.

Witnesss statements and investigation concluded that Calitri, was not wearing a helmet while riding. She was traveling east on Newell Brook Road in a large group of riders.

Calitri said that the sun was in her eyes, so in an attempt to shade it she took one hand off the ATV’s steering column.

Caltri struck a rock in the trail. As a result, her ATV veered sharply to the left, and due to one of her hands being off the handlebars, she was unable to control the vehicle before it struck another rock, sending Calitri and her ATV off the trail and into a tree, officers say.

Other riders in the group gave Calitri aid and called for EMS assistance. Errol’s UTV rescue unit drove Calitri to an ambulance for treatment, but due to her injuries, a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team helicopter was requested.

After an investigation, investigators concluded that the operator inexperience and inattention were the cause of the crash.

Alcohol and drug intoxication were not considered factors.

