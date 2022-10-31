ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Man riding bicycle hit by car in Cleveland Thursday, police say

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old man riding his bicycle was hit by a car in Cleveland Thursday, the Cleveland Police Department says. Cleveland police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 25th Street and North Ocoee involving a vehicle and a bicycle.:. The bicyclist was traveling south...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Explosions reported at fire in Graysville Thursday morning

GRAYSVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Graysville Volunteer Fire Department battled a fire with explosions Thursday morning. They were dispatched to the 400 block of Pikeville Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a non residential structure fire. On arrival, firefighters say the structure was fully involved and explosions were reported.
GRAYSVILLE, TN
WTVC

Be a big brother or big sister in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children realize their potential and build their futures through youth mentoring programs. They nurture children and strengthen communities in and around the Chattanooga area. Today The Daily Refresh welcomed CEO Jessica Whatley to discuss their new building and ways you can get involved.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Student charged for threatening Snapchat about North Murray High School, says Sheriff

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A student is facing charges after a threatening Snapchat was made about North Murray High School, Sheriff Jimmy Davenport says. He says the Snapchat post surfaced Tuesday night. Deputes received the complaint and located the student, confronting and charging them before midnight, Sheriff Davenport says.
WTVC

Chattanooga Walk for Epilepsy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Matthew Gidney talks about how the annual Chattanooga Walk for Epilepsy is happening on November 12th from 10am to 1pm at the Renaissance Park in downtown Chattanooga. Stay connected with Epilepsy Foundation of Southeast Tennessee. (423) 380-8545. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The Grateful Gobbler Thanksgiving Day 5k

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Thanksgiving holiday is less than four weeks away. One way in which area families and friends can indulge in their Thanksgiving feast guilt-free is by participating in the Grateful Gobbler 5K. The family-fun and pet-friendly 5K will be held on Thanksgiving morning in Coolidge Park. The event promptly starts at 8 am and you will be home by 10 am!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Chance Smith

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 3rd, 2022 goes to Chance Smith. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

YMCA winter break camps

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cara Standifer talks about how it is almost time for winter break! Sign up with the YMCA for winter break camps!. Stay connected with YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Sweet Georgia Sound and Chocolate at the Chattanooga Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail and Ella Livingston talks about the music of Sweet Georgia Sound on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage for another free performance. The 20+ band is well known for a variety of ballroom dance music that includes classic and modern big band, swing, Latin and waltz tunes.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Christmas Open House at The Barn Nursery

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Barn Nursery is an award-winning garden center and one of the largest in the Southeast. Top-quality shrubs, trees, vines, perennials, and annuals are displayed for your garden stroll. Conveniently located directly off the Interstate (exit 181) in Chattanooga, it is home to the Pottery Outlet, a gift shop, home decor, and a marvelous greenhouse. The Barn Nursery is gearing up for its big Christmas Open House going on this weekend November 5th and 6.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Polk County schools closed Monday due to excessive illness

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — All Polk County Schools will be closed on Monday due to excessive illness, according to Director of Schools Ryan Goodman. It's the second time a school in our viewing area has had to make such plans. Cases of the flu are uncommonly high this year,...

