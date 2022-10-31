Read full article on original website
Related
Bride and Groom Forces Family to Vote Out Least Favorite Family Member to Leave Wedding
Could you imagine having your wedding and asking a family member to leave during the reception?. TikToker @odditieinthemaking asked her followers a burning question, “What did you do at your wedding that made your family members upset?” Thousands of people responded to her inquiry with somewhat crazy stories, however, one stood out and earned 7.4 million views.
Woman Waiting for Apology After Friend Books Vacation Same Weekend as Birthday Plans Organized Months Ago
A woman was left frustrated after her forgetful friend overlooked their birthday plans together and booked an international trip instead. Sharing her story on Mumsnet, the woman claimed her friend is "chronically late" and frequently forgets their plans. Several months ago, she and the friend decided to plan something nice...
There’s a Horror Movie on TikTok Now
TikTok has become such a versatile social media platform that it's getting hard to imagine a world without it. Now, as we count down the days until Halloween, the app has its very first original horror movie. When it comes to spooky season, TikTok is great for getting Halloween costume...
PopCrush
30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0