ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check, officials confirm

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
KSAT 12

Suspect arrested in murder of man found dead near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made an arrest in the murder of a man found dead after being shot in the head near downtown nearly three weeks ago. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez, 38, was arrested in west Bexar County without incident, according to SAPD. What to know about...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Bexar County Deputy interrupts inmate suicide attempt

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Bexar County Jail inmate is on life support after his suicide attempt was stopped by a Deputy. It was around 3 A.M. Wednesday when the Deputy was conducting face to face observation checks. According to a release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the Deputy was working ahead of schedule when he spotted the inmate as he attempted to take his own life.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Inmate dies at Bexar County Jail after being found unresponsive in cell, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail who was found unresponsive inside his jail cell overnight has been pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate, a 65-year-old man who was charged with violation of sex offender registration, was discovered by a deputy conducting an observation check at 2:13 a.m. on Monday.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new Chief Deputy

(Seguin) — There’s a new second in command at the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office. Guadalupe County this week welcomed the appointment of new Chief Deputy Joshua Ray. Ray comes to Guadalupe County after having served 22 years in law enforcement, the latest of those years of experience has been as a Texas Ranger. Operating out of his office in Comal County, Ray has lived in Guadalupe County for two years. In fact, over the course of his career, he says his family has moved back to this area three times – making this latest move hopefully his last.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy