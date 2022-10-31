ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

First female K-9 with Bedford County retires

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dasa was the first female K-9 in the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, leading a four-year career of helping with drug finds, a variety of charges and cases and even a federal conviction with a large cash seizure. But on Friday the BCSO announced they...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Skunk tests positive for rabies in Botetourt County: VDH

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Health officials have confirmed a skunk tested positive for rabies in Botetourt County on Friday. The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the case in the area of the Breezekrest Lane in Fincastle. Botetourt County Animal Control captured the skunk on Tuesday. To help prevent...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSET

Virginia MetalFab moving into Thomasville property in Appomattox

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — New industry is coming to Appomattox! Virginia MetalFab is moving into the 800,000 square foot Thomasville Furniture building, which closed its doors in 2011. MetalFab will be hosting an open house on December 9 for the community to come and see what they are all...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

Catch a free ride to Roanoke polls on Election Day--with this funeral home

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Will you need a ride to your polling place on Election Day? You can catch a free trip to vote with this Roanoke funeral home. Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory believes transportation shouldn't be an issue for potential voters. That's why the "industry-leading funeral service and cremation firm" will be giving out free rides for Roanoke City residents on Election Day.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Doing autumn yardwork? Get a free load of mulch in Rustburg

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Works is helping its community cut costs--with free loads of mulch. Free Mulch Day will take place on November 12 at 427 Livestock Road in Rustburg. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. any resident from any locality can come to the transfer...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

9/11 Artifacts to be displayed in visit from Ground Zero Flag Team at Roanoke Fire-EMS

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, Roanoke Fire-EMS will host a set of artifacts from 9/11 that have traveled the world since the tragic events of that day. The artifacts include a U.S. flag that was flown at Ground Zero after the attacks on the World Trade Center, a small piece of marble believed to have been recovered from the rubble of the South Tower, and a logbook chronicling the travels of these artifacts over the last 21 years.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Clothes dryer causes fire in Roanoke Co. home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke County home went up in smoke on Wednesday after a clothes dryer caught on fire. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the call at 2:05 p.m. to the 2500 block of Brandy Run Drive. Responding units found a two-story wood-sided home...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Meet your District 7 Bedford County School Board Candidates

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On the ballot to represent the 7th District on the Bedford County School Board will be Chris Daniels (incumbent) and Cherie Whitehurst. Chris Daniels, a businessman, and father of four were named as the interim representative of the 7th District in March, following the retirement of Martin Leamy.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy