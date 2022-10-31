Read full article on original website
First female K-9 with Bedford County retires
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dasa was the first female K-9 in the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, leading a four-year career of helping with drug finds, a variety of charges and cases and even a federal conviction with a large cash seizure. But on Friday the BCSO announced they...
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Botetourt County: VDH
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Health officials have confirmed a skunk tested positive for rabies in Botetourt County on Friday. The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the case in the area of the Breezekrest Lane in Fincastle. Botetourt County Animal Control captured the skunk on Tuesday. To help prevent...
Botetourt Co. Fire & EMS gets approval for new trucks, $4.5M apparatus package
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades. During an October 25 Botetourt County Board of Supervisors Meeting, a fire and EMS apparatus replacement package was approved. During the meeting, Chief Jason Ferguson presented an overview of...
Virginia MetalFab moving into Thomasville property in Appomattox
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — New industry is coming to Appomattox! Virginia MetalFab is moving into the 800,000 square foot Thomasville Furniture building, which closed its doors in 2011. MetalFab will be hosting an open house on December 9 for the community to come and see what they are all...
'Sacrifice:' Lynchburg Firefighters fly original 9/11 flag for the first time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Support Our Troops Rally - which has occurred every Friday since November 30, 2001 - featured a special artifact on Friday for everyone to admire. For the first time since the group began rallying every Friday, they had the original 9/11 flag on display.
Bedford Co. leaders decide on rebate as the solution for high personal property tax bills
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Taxpayers in Bedford County shared their outrage with county leaders over higher-than-expected personal property tax bills. The board of supervisors held a special meeting about it on Thursday. After hearing from nearly two dozen taxpayers, the board of supervisors has a plan in place to...
Traffic Alert: Emergency bridge repairs in Roanoke Co. to cause delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Frequent drivers of Interstate 81 should watch out for lane closures overnight near Salem. Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of I-81 southbound mile maker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs. The closure is expected to be in place overnight.
Catch a free ride to Roanoke polls on Election Day--with this funeral home
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Will you need a ride to your polling place on Election Day? You can catch a free trip to vote with this Roanoke funeral home. Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory believes transportation shouldn't be an issue for potential voters. That's why the "industry-leading funeral service and cremation firm" will be giving out free rides for Roanoke City residents on Election Day.
Doing autumn yardwork? Get a free load of mulch in Rustburg
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Works is helping its community cut costs--with free loads of mulch. Free Mulch Day will take place on November 12 at 427 Livestock Road in Rustburg. From 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. any resident from any locality can come to the transfer...
Man charged with 'brutal murder' of Roanoke woman found shot dead in parking lot
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A murder on October 8 left Elizabeth Hensley dead and her murderer on the loose, according to law enforcement. It was more than two weeks before 47-year-old Matthew Griffin was arrested on October 24. Griffin was charged with second-degree murder on November 4. On...
1 rescued from vehicle trapped under school bus after crash on Roanoke Rd.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus Thursday afternoon. Botetourt County responded to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus on Roanoke Road across from Ikenberry Orchard, The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said.
City Council considering petition to allow housing development on Old Graves Mill Rd
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg City Council could vote to allow a major apartment and condo development to be built on Old Graves Mill Road. To allow it, the council would need to approve a petition to amend the Future Land Use Map from Medium Density Residential to High Density Residential and rezone the area where it would go.
9/11 Artifacts to be displayed in visit from Ground Zero Flag Team at Roanoke Fire-EMS
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, Roanoke Fire-EMS will host a set of artifacts from 9/11 that have traveled the world since the tragic events of that day. The artifacts include a U.S. flag that was flown at Ground Zero after the attacks on the World Trade Center, a small piece of marble believed to have been recovered from the rubble of the South Tower, and a logbook chronicling the travels of these artifacts over the last 21 years.
Clothes dryer causes fire in Roanoke Co. home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke County home went up in smoke on Wednesday after a clothes dryer caught on fire. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the call at 2:05 p.m. to the 2500 block of Brandy Run Drive. Responding units found a two-story wood-sided home...
Roanoke man dead, 4 injured after car runs off road, crashes into tree on Halloween
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is dead and four others, including a 2-year-old, were injured in a crash in Franklin County on Halloween. Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road at 7:47 p.m. on Monday.
Meet your District 7 Bedford County School Board Candidates
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On the ballot to represent the 7th District on the Bedford County School Board will be Chris Daniels (incumbent) and Cherie Whitehurst. Chris Daniels, a businessman, and father of four were named as the interim representative of the 7th District in March, following the retirement of Martin Leamy.
Suspects wanted in armed carjacking at Forest Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market: Deputies
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — There was an armed carjacking early Wednesday morning according to deputies. Early Wednesday, Deputies responded to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market located in Forest at approximately 12:45 a.m. for the report of an armed robbery and carjacking, according to deputies. At approximately 12:40 a.m. an unknown...
Callaghan Elementary to close Thursday & Friday out of precaution for the flu: District
COVINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A high number of probable flu cases caused one school to close Thursday and Friday. Callaghan Elementary will be closed Thursday and Friday due to a large number of probable flu cases, the district said. The district also said the school began additional deep cleaning...
Cause determined in overnight Timberlake gas station fire; $75,000 in damages
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Authorities have found the cause for a fire that caused $75,000 in damages at a Shell gas station on Timberlake Road. According to Fire Captain Adam Morton with the Lynchburg Fire Department, they got a call around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday about a gas station that was on fire.
Route 623 bridge replacement project extended, road closing continues in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A road closing in Campbell County will continue after a project deadline extension, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. VDOT said the closure of Route 623 due to a culvert replacement project will continue until December 16. Route 623 at Town Fork Road is...
