ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, Roanoke Fire-EMS will host a set of artifacts from 9/11 that have traveled the world since the tragic events of that day. The artifacts include a U.S. flag that was flown at Ground Zero after the attacks on the World Trade Center, a small piece of marble believed to have been recovered from the rubble of the South Tower, and a logbook chronicling the travels of these artifacts over the last 21 years.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO