Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check, officials confirm

Michael Moore
4d ago
The Sheriff needs to quit worrying about illegal migrants being flown to Martha's Vineyard and worry about why there are so many in custody deaths under his watch at the Bexar County Jail!!
Reply(1)
10
easy money
4d ago
this is how many Texas rangers need to investigate officers in jails not doing rounds or checking well being of offenders
Reply
4
Alejandro Desoto
3d ago
Bexar County is the second worst jail in the Country. I've been there I'm surprised more people aren't found dead.
Reply(1)
4
