Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check, officials confirm

(Seguin) — There’s a new second in command at the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office. Guadalupe County this week welcomed the appointment of new Chief Deputy Joshua Ray. Ray comes to Guadalupe County after having served 22 years in law enforcement, the latest of those years of experience has been as a Texas Ranger. Operating out of his office in Comal County, Ray has lived in Guadalupe County for two years. In fact, over the course of his career, he says his family has moved back to this area three times – making this latest move hopefully his last.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO