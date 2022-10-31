MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan on October 28, 2022, around 8:15 p.m. It was reported an unknown suspect shot multiple rounds into a house that 11- and 41-year-old females and a 22-year-old male were inside. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO