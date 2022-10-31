Read full article on original website
Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Sheriff: Kan. man allegedly handcuffed woman to pole in basement
SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a violent incident in rural Saline County home. Just before 7:30a.m. Thursday, a 25-year-old Assaria woman called to report that her husband had struck her multiple times, handcuffed her to a pole in the basement for a while overnight, and then kept her locked in the basement, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. The man also allegedly made threats against her should she contact law enforcement.
Riley County Arrest Report November 4
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANTONIO WILL HAYES, 22, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. EDGAR DAVID DIAZ DEL...
Counterfeit cash reported in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
Manhattan woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Anderson and Dennison Avenue in Manhattan. A 2008 Ford F-150 driven by Ashley Teneyck, 29, of Manhattan had been waiting at a traffic light to head south on Denison Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
15-year-old arrested after alleged violent attack at high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a student at Manhattan High School. Just after 8a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 17-year-old...
RCPD: 2 jailed for alleged Halloween home-invasion
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged home-invasion break-in in Manhattan. Just after 9:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault, battery, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass in the 2000 block of College Heights Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Police report suspicious death in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating what they call a suspicious death in southwest Topeka. Officers responded to a call for service just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of SW 28th Street. When they arrived, police found one person dead and medical personnel on the scene. The […]
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 10/31/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan on October 28, 2022, around 8:15 p.m. It was reported an unknown suspect shot multiple rounds into a house that 11- and 41-year-old females and a 22-year-old male were inside. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
RCPD: 14-year-old arrested after alleged threat at middle school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 383 officials are investigating an alleged criminal threat and have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for criminal threat at Eisenhower Middle School, 800 Walters Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officials...
1350kman.com
Topeka therapist acquitted of charge of inappropriate relationship
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka therapist accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor has been acquitted. Julie Herron was accused of having unlawful sexual relations with a patient, who at the time, was a minor. Herron was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on July 23, 2020. A jury found Herron not […]
Wanted Kan. felon caught with multiple knives, bag of meth
A Salina man wanted on a state parole warrant also was arrested on drug charges after an incident Monday morning in the central part of the city. Just before 9:30a.m., officers were sent to the 800 block of E. Crawford for the report of a man with a large knife in his back pocket walking in the street and acting evasive, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
Asst. Fire Marshal: Kansas house fire intentionally set
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Investigators have determined a Thursday morning Kansas house fire was intentionally set. Just after 3a.m., crews responded to a house fire located at 1280 SW Lane Street in Topeka, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Dylan Smith. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two...
Kansas drug task force finds meth, firearms and stolen property
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 600 BLK SW Roosevelt Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
Halloween hit-and-run at trunk-or-treat reported by police
CARBONDALE (KSNT) – A local police department is asking for the public’s help after a possible hit-and-run near a trunk-or-treat event. Carbondale Police say a possible hit-and-run took place in Carbondale behind the Elm Community building on Monday night. The police are asking that anyone with security cameras of the alley send in their footage […]
ksal.com
