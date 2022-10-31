Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin (DOGE) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 69.17%, 63.14% and 70.91% since then.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Will Not Touch $100k Anytime Soon Says Economist
As the first and primary cryptocurrency to exist, Bitcoin has witnessed different reactions and predictions in the industry. Its advancement over the past years has been above the growth of conventional assets. However, the recent bearish trend in the crypto market this year created doubts about the future of the token.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
u.today
Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
Is Coinbase Going Bankrupt?
Rumours of Coinbase going bankrupt persist, even after the company had dismissed such claims and is actively expanding its business offshore. In July 2022, Coinbase suspended its Affiliate Program. A month before it shut down Coinbase Pro —its advanced trading arm of Coinbase— it announced a similar feature called Advanced Trade. These two announcements, plus the merger of its USD with USDC order books, sparked a swirl of rumours about Coinbase becoming insolvent.
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Altcoin Erupts 244% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Crypto Giant Coinbase
The price of a Solana (SOL)-based crypto asset is surging after getting support from US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says its customers can now trade the altcoins Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on its platforms following an earlier announcement that it will add these low-cap coins to its catalog of supported cryptocurrencies.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and Ethereum-Based Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 350% in One Week
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and weighing in on the price-exploding Mask Network (MASK). The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 186,300 Twitter followers that BTC may chop around the $20,000 price level for quite some time. He says, based upon...
When You Die, What Happens to Your Bitcoin?
Without your private key, your heirs are locked out of your digital wallet. Being prepared, though, ensures they can gain access to your assets when the time comes.
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
Dogecoin Firm Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slip: Analyst Sees Meme Coin Rally Paving Way For Altcoin Season
Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen trading in the red on Monday evening, even as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.07% to $1 trillion at 9:15 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Chain (XCN) +26.6% $0.06. OKB (OKB) 6.7% $17.22. The...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin holds $20K post-Fed as rising dollar sparks BTC price warning
Bitcoin (BTC) lingered lower on Nov. 3 as the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike subsided. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering just above $20,000 on the day. The pair had seen flash volatility as the Fed hiked 0.75%, with fakeout moves up and...
Ethereum Whale Moves 17,000 ETH Off Bitstamp
What happened: An Ethereum ETH/USD whale sent $26,931,579 worth of Ethereum off Bitstamp. The ETH address associated with this transaction has been identified as:. Why it matters: Whales typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
u.today
Michael Saylor Could Have Made $1.5 Billion If He Bought Ethereum Instead of Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum Rushing Toward $1,800: Crypto Market Review, October 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thebossmagazine.com
How to invest in cryptocurrency
Even though cryptocurrencies have only just emerged, they have developed into a large, complex cosmos that is difficult for newcomers to comprehend. Given the price volatility of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, there is the possibility for substantial returns, provided you are willing to assume the associated risk. Investing in crypto...
ambcrypto.com
Why Twitter isn’t always Dogecoin’s [DOGE] friend on the price charts
Amid reports of Twitter ceasing its crypto-integration scheme, Dogecoin [DOGE] lost over 11% of its value in 24 hours. The memecoin had surged by more than 130% following Twitter’s acquisition by outspoken DOGE supporter Elon Musk, Binance‘s support for the buy-out, and a brief market recovery. Here’s AMBCrypto’s...
Comments / 0