Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
One dead in West Seattle shooting, on track to exceed highest homicide rate
Seattle Police are investigating another shooting in West Seattle this week — this time leaving one man dead in a home. The shooting happened in a very residential part of town at the 5200 block of 17th Avenue Southwest in the Riverview neighborhood of West Seattle just after midnight.
Taylor Swift set to visit Seattle for ‘Eras’ tour
After the release of her record-breaking album ‘Midnights,’ the multi-genre superstar Taylor Swift has announced that her ‘Eras’ tour will make a stop at Lumen Field in Seattle. The 27-date U.S. tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Ariz., and will make her way...
Kirkland family transforms garage into free haunted house for community
A Kirkland family wanted to create some free Halloween fun for the community — so they set up a free haunted house in their garage for their neighbors. The MacIssac family — Jamie, Amanda, and their teenage daughter, Stella — spent the last month going all out to transform their suburban garage into a spooky lair reminiscent of Netflix’s Stranger Things.
Car stolen at Seattle Children’s Hospital just hours after owner’s child had brain surgery
Seattle Police are searching for the person who they say stole a car that belongs to a family whose son just underwent brain surgery at the Seattle Children’s Hospital. The car was stolen Friday evening around 8:00 p.m. from one of the parking garages at the hospital. “I hope...
Comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announce Seattle show
Comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announced a Seattle show on their upcoming eight-city U.S. tour. The show is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, at Climate Pledge Arena. Chappelle, former star of “Chappelle’s Show,” performed at Climate Pledge Arena on Dec. 31 of last year. Rock previously...
East King County food banks receive 40,000-pound food donation from church in Utah
Forty-thousand pounds of donated food and supplies arrived in Bellevue on Wednesday, courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. “The proposal was written by Renewal (Food Bank). It was my contact with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have done these kinds of donations throughout the world and United States,” Kathy Hoggan, board chair of Renewal Food Bank in Bellevue, said. “This was a chance for us to reach out to a lot of small food banks and all of them have empty shelves right now.”
St. Michael Medical Center celebrates special milestone
St. Michael Medical Center is celebrating a special milestone. On Oct. 27, the center marked the 25th anniversary of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE program, still the only program on the Kitsap Peninsula to provide uninterrupted 24/7 critical and compassionate care for sexual assault survivors in Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson and Clallam counties.
Drive-by shooting near Alki Beach sends 2 to hospital
Two people were shot in what Seattle Police describe as a drive-by shooting late Monday night near Alki Beach. Shortly after 10:00 p.m., officers were called to the shooting at 62nd Avenue SW and Alki Avenue SW in West Seattle. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman, both 37 years old, with gunshot wounds. Seattle Fire Department medics determined the man was in stable condition and the woman was in serious condition. Both were transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
Police: Family brings kids along to steal $15K of products from Marysville beauty store
Marysville police said a husband and wife had their two small children with them when they stole thousands of dollars’ worth of products from a beauty store. The couple entered the Marysville Ulta beauty store on Oct. 20. Shortly after, they hid about 400 cosmetic products worth $15,500 and left the store in a white Toyota minivan, according to police.
Seattleites hopeful for Powerball win with second-highest jackpot
What would you do if a billion dollars fell into your lap?. That’s the question on the minds of those who entered the Powerball lottery. The Powerball jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one’s lucky numbers were drawn on Halloween. Some Seattleites who spoke with KIRO Newsradio...
Seattle Revive I-5 work rained out, ‘still a go’ for Everett
Rain in the forecast means the Washington Department of Transportation has to postpone Revive I-5 work in Seattle this weekend, but the same cannot be said for Everett. The work that was originally scheduled to take place Friday night though Monday in Seattle will now be pushed to next weekend.
Eco-activist sentenced to community service, no prison time
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a yearslong prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago. Joseph Dibee, 54, was a fugitive for more than a decade. In April, Dibee...
Jury deliberations underway for alleged getaway driver in 2009 murder of four Lakewood officers
Lawyers make their case to a Pierce County jury, now deciding the fate of the alleged getaway driver after the murders of four Lakewood police officers more than a decade ago. Darcus Allen is accused of being an accomplice in the execution-style murders. The officers were gunned down three days after Thanksgiving in 2009.
Seattle man gets 6 years in prison for dumping body parts in Arizona
The former operator of a Seattle donated-cadaver business who callously dumped numerous body parts around central Arizona was sentenced to more than six years in prison Monday. A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in September convicted Walter Harold Mitchell III on 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead...
Incentive program looks to house homeless with help from Seattle landlords
The King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) has set up a new incentive program to encourage landlords to help house homeless people in their empty apartment units. The program is looking to lease 800 units from private landlords to support the efforts in order to “reduce or eliminate standard tenancy screening criteria, match ready-to-rent tenants with vacant units and address concerns that landlords may have about renting to a person who previously experienced homelessness,” according to the website about the program.
Revive I-5 done for the year in Everett
Everett has seen the last of ‘Revive I-5’ for the rest of the year. According to a Washington State Department of Transportation blog by Tom Pearce, the weekend-long lane reduction for northbound Interstate 5 in Everett was finished last weekend. Those closures had sometimes caused backups for miles...
Police say arrest made in Georgetown murder investigation
Seattle police say they have arrested a 42-year-old man for the double murder of a man and woman in Georgetown. He was booked into the King County jail for investigation of homicide. Police posted in their blotter, a 911 caller reported two down subjects in an apartment in the 6100...
Rain, wind, and snow storms could be coming to Seattle soon
Batten down the hatches, the storms are coming. The National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting Thursday morning that storms are moving into the Pacific Northwest that will “bring strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures.”. KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer wrote in his...
Get ready for $2 fares on Tacoma’s T Line
They say there is no such thing as a free ride, and Tacoma’s T Line is about to prove that statement true. Riders of the T Line will have to pay when the extension opens next year, but it won’t break the bank. According to Sound Transit, the...
Friend of teenager found dead along SR 509 near Burien reflects on losing ‘my shoulder to cry on’
It’s been more than two weeks since sheriff’s deputies found 16-year-old Keyeleas Brewer dead on the side of State Route 509 in Seattle. The King County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and are asking that anyone with information come forward. Madelyn Ernst said that Keyeleas was her...
MyNorthwest
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0