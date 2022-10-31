ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

MyNorthwest

Taylor Swift set to visit Seattle for ‘Eras’ tour

After the release of her record-breaking album ‘Midnights,’ the multi-genre superstar Taylor Swift has announced that her ‘Eras’ tour will make a stop at Lumen Field in Seattle. The 27-date U.S. tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Ariz., and will make her way...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Kirkland family transforms garage into free haunted house for community

A Kirkland family wanted to create some free Halloween fun for the community — so they set up a free haunted house in their garage for their neighbors. The MacIssac family — Jamie, Amanda, and their teenage daughter, Stella — spent the last month going all out to transform their suburban garage into a spooky lair reminiscent of Netflix’s Stranger Things.
KIRKLAND, WA
MyNorthwest

East King County food banks receive 40,000-pound food donation from church in Utah

Forty-thousand pounds of donated food and supplies arrived in Bellevue on Wednesday, courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. “The proposal was written by Renewal (Food Bank). It was my contact with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have done these kinds of donations throughout the world and United States,” Kathy Hoggan, board chair of Renewal Food Bank in Bellevue, said. “This was a chance for us to reach out to a lot of small food banks and all of them have empty shelves right now.”
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest

St. Michael Medical Center celebrates special milestone

St. Michael Medical Center is celebrating a special milestone. On Oct. 27, the center marked the 25th anniversary of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner or SANE program, still the only program on the Kitsap Peninsula to provide uninterrupted 24/7 critical and compassionate care for sexual assault survivors in Kitsap, Mason, Jefferson and Clallam counties.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Drive-by shooting near Alki Beach sends 2 to hospital

Two people were shot in what Seattle Police describe as a drive-by shooting late Monday night near Alki Beach. Shortly after 10:00 p.m., officers were called to the shooting at 62nd Avenue SW and Alki Avenue SW in West Seattle. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman, both 37 years old, with gunshot wounds. Seattle Fire Department medics determined the man was in stable condition and the woman was in serious condition. Both were transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Incentive program looks to house homeless with help from Seattle landlords

The King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) has set up a new incentive program to encourage landlords to help house homeless people in their empty apartment units. The program is looking to lease 800 units from private landlords to support the efforts in order to “reduce or eliminate standard tenancy screening criteria, match ready-to-rent tenants with vacant units and address concerns that landlords may have about renting to a person who previously experienced homelessness,” according to the website about the program.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Revive I-5 done for the year in Everett

Everett has seen the last of ‘Revive I-5’ for the rest of the year. According to a Washington State Department of Transportation blog by Tom Pearce, the weekend-long lane reduction for northbound Interstate 5 in Everett was finished last weekend. Those closures had sometimes caused backups for miles...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

Rain, wind, and snow storms could be coming to Seattle soon

Batten down the hatches, the storms are coming. The National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting Thursday morning that storms are moving into the Pacific Northwest that will “bring strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures.”. KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer wrote in his...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Get ready for $2 fares on Tacoma’s T Line

They say there is no such thing as a free ride, and Tacoma’s T Line is about to prove that statement true. Riders of the T Line will have to pay when the extension opens next year, but it won’t break the bank. According to Sound Transit, the...
TACOMA, WA
