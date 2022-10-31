Forty-thousand pounds of donated food and supplies arrived in Bellevue on Wednesday, courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City. “The proposal was written by Renewal (Food Bank). It was my contact with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They have done these kinds of donations throughout the world and United States,” Kathy Hoggan, board chair of Renewal Food Bank in Bellevue, said. “This was a chance for us to reach out to a lot of small food banks and all of them have empty shelves right now.”

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO