thelevisalazer.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LOUISA ON 13 CHARGES IN 4 COUNTY MOTORCYCLE CHASE
wymt.com
Suspect identified in Pike County ambulance theft
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he stole an ambulance from a Pike County hospital and drove it across the county before they were able to catch him. Pikeville Police officers say Steven Reynolds, 35, of Mouthcard, jumped in the ambulance...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN ARRESTED AFTER STRIKING ANOTHER MAN WITH MACHETE OVER MARIJUANA PATCH
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. LACY JAMES HALL,33, OF LOUISA, KY., WAS ARRESTED DURING THE ALL HALLOWS EVE WEEKEND, AFTER STRIKING A MAN IN THE SIDE OF THE HEAD WITH A MACHETE, DUE TO A ‘FINANCIAL AND/OR WEED DISPUTE’. A Lawrence County man was...
wymt.com
More than 20 people arrested in Floyd County drug roundup
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky police department has wrapped up a months-long drug investigation that ended in more than 25 indictments and landed many of those involved behind bars. The event, dubbed “Operation Fall Festival” by Prestonsburg Police, featured several other neighboring departments, and left 21 people...
wchstv.com
Months of investigation leads to sweep in Kentucky with more than 20 arrests
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police said more than 20 people were arrested on various felony charges Wednesday in a sweep that involved months of investigation by detectives and officers. The effort, named Operation Fall Festival, resulted in the nabbing of suspects on numerous charges that ranged from...
thelevisalazer.com
MARTIN COUNTY GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN CHARGES OF STRANGULATION, DRUGS, ASSAULT OF DEPUTY
INEZ, KY. — A Martin County grand jury issued numerous indictments on November 4, 2022. Among the charges are Christopher Marcum and Adam Maynard both being charged with assault in the third degree by attempting to assault Deputy David Adams with the Martin County Sheriff’s Department, while acting in the capacity of his office.
wymt.com
US-460 reopened following Pike County crash
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Police chase runs through Magoffin Co.
JOHNSON/MAGOFFIN/LAWRENCE COUNTIES – A three-county police chase ended on US 23 in Lawrence County after the motorcycle the man was driving broke down. According to the arrest citation, on Friday, October 28 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Johnson County Sheriff Department Officer J. Castle attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on KY Rt. 825 for no visible plates. The driver, identified as William V. Hicks, 40, of Sitka, KY, refused to stop, fleeing from police along Rt. 825, onto US 460 and into Magoffin County, where Magoffin County Sheriff Department joined the pursuit.
2 arrested in West Virginia catalytic converter theft
Two men are facing charges in connection to an catalytic converter theft investigation.
salyersvilleindependent.com
WOMAN FOUND PASSED OUT, TWO SMALL KIDS IN CAR
LICK CREEK – A Magoffin County woman was arrested on Monday after police reportedly found her passed out in a car with two children in the vehicle. According to the arrest citation, Kentucky State Police Trooper Tracy Salyer was dispatched to the intersection of KY 2019 and KY 3334 just after 5 p.m. on October 31, with a Magoffin County deputy requesting assistance.
q95fm.net
Suspect In Non-Fatal Shooting Indicted By Grand Jury
The suspect of a non-fatal shooting that took place in Breathitt County earlier this year was recently indicted by a grand jury. Roy Fugate was indicted on charges of burglary, wanton endangerment, assault, criminal mischief, and tampering with physical evidence. Firefighters from the Jackson Fire Department had responded to a...
wmky.org
Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire
A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
WSAZ
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Huntington faces kidnapping charges after a woman was abducted near a gas station, taken several blocks away and tied up inside a building in the city’s West End, Cabell County court records show. Robin Dale Midkiff, 47, was arrested about two hours...
Huntington, West Virginia man in custody for kidnapping, threatening to kill victim
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody for allegedly knocking someone unconscious, kidnapping them and threatening to kill them if they tried to escape. A criminal complaint says that Robin Midkiff, 47 of Huntington, allegedly struck someone in the head and knocked them unconscious at the Speedway on 16th Street in Huntington on […]
q95fm.net
Over 20 Individuals Arrested During “Operation Fall Festival”
thebigsandynews.com
Paintsville man indicted on murder charges for September shootings
PAINTSVILLE — A Paintsville man was indicted last Wednesday, Oct. 19, by the Johnson County Grand Jury on murder and wanton endangerment charges in an incident that left three people dead in September. The indictment charges Ronnie R. Pack, 22, with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Oct 31 – Nov 4
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Oct 31-Nov 4. FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPT OF TRANSP. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST.
wymt.com
Knott County flood scam case heads to grand jury
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates provided an update Wednesday on a story we have followed for months. Back in August, Bates said Christian Soehnlein from Somerset told a local church to put his name on a list of contractors who would provide free estimates for FEMA relating to flood damage.
q95fm.net
Johnson County Man Arrested Following Chase With Police Through Several Counties
thelevisalazer.com
Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY
Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Manda was born July 14, 1951 in Louisa, KY to the late Cleveland E. and Nolda (Patrick) Cox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Julie Allen and brother Everette Cox.
