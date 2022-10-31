ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KY

Comments / 2

Related
wymt.com

Suspect identified in Pike County ambulance theft

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he stole an ambulance from a Pike County hospital and drove it across the county before they were able to catch him. Pikeville Police officers say Steven Reynolds, 35, of Mouthcard, jumped in the ambulance...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

More than 20 people arrested in Floyd County drug roundup

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky police department has wrapped up a months-long drug investigation that ended in more than 25 indictments and landed many of those involved behind bars. The event, dubbed “Operation Fall Festival” by Prestonsburg Police, featured several other neighboring departments, and left 21 people...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

US-460 reopened following Pike County crash

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
PIKEVILLE, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Police chase runs through Magoffin Co.

JOHNSON/MAGOFFIN/LAWRENCE COUNTIES – A three-county police chase ended on US 23 in Lawrence County after the motorcycle the man was driving broke down. According to the arrest citation, on Friday, October 28 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Johnson County Sheriff Department Officer J. Castle attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on KY Rt. 825 for no visible plates. The driver, identified as William V. Hicks, 40, of Sitka, KY, refused to stop, fleeing from police along Rt. 825, onto US 460 and into Magoffin County, where Magoffin County Sheriff Department joined the pursuit.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

WOMAN FOUND PASSED OUT, TWO SMALL KIDS IN CAR

LICK CREEK – A Magoffin County woman was arrested on Monday after police reportedly found her passed out in a car with two children in the vehicle. According to the arrest citation, Kentucky State Police Trooper Tracy Salyer was dispatched to the intersection of KY 2019 and KY 3334 just after 5 p.m. on October 31, with a Magoffin County deputy requesting assistance.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Suspect In Non-Fatal Shooting Indicted By Grand Jury

The suspect of a non-fatal shooting that took place in Breathitt County earlier this year was recently indicted by a grand jury. Roy Fugate was indicted on charges of burglary, wanton endangerment, assault, criminal mischief, and tampering with physical evidence. Firefighters from the Jackson Fire Department had responded to a...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wmky.org

Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire

A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Over 20 Individuals Arrested During “Operation Fall Festival”

Now, an update from the City of Prestonsburg Police Department:. After months of investigations by detectives and officers – ranging from Robbery and Trafficking illegal dangerous drugs, theft of vehicles and many other felonies – over twenty individuals were arrested today in Prestonsburg Police’s affectionately named “Operation Fall Festival”.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Paintsville man indicted on murder charges for September shootings

PAINTSVILLE — A Paintsville man was indicted last Wednesday, Oct. 19, by the Johnson County Grand Jury on murder and wanton endangerment charges in an incident that left three people dead in September. The indictment charges Ronnie R. Pack, 22, with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Knott County flood scam case heads to grand jury

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates provided an update Wednesday on a story we have followed for months. Back in August, Bates said Christian Soehnlein from Somerset told a local church to put his name on a list of contractors who would provide free estimates for FEMA relating to flood damage.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY

Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Manda was born July 14, 1951 in Louisa, KY to the late Cleveland E. and Nolda (Patrick) Cox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Julie Allen and brother Everette Cox.
LOUISA, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy