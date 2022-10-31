Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 9 Thursday Night (Eagles at Texans)
It's one of the best teams versus one of the worst tonight in Houston. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Philadelphia Eagles are 14.0-point road favorites over the Houston Texans in a game with a 45.5-point total. That makes the implied score 29.75-15.75 in favor of the Eagles. For those unfamiliar, single-game...
Pacers grind out win over Heat
Buddy Hield tied his season high with 25 points, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 win over the Miami
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) active and starting on Friday, Trey Murphy to bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram will make his return after a four game absence with a concussion. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ingram to score 38.2 FanDuel points. Ingram's projection includes 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Rivers: Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton to start for injured James Harden (foot) on Friday
According to head coach Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will start in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Melton will start on Friday night after James Harden was ruled out with a right foot tendon strain. In a matchup against a New York team ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Melton to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Dean Wade starting in Cleveland's Friday lineup for inactive Donovan Mitchell (ankle)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wade will make his fourth start this season after Donovan Mitchell was ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Wade to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Wade's current projection...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for suspended Kyrie Irving on Friday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Sumner will make his first start this season after Kyrie Irving was suspended for personal reasons. In a matchup against a Washington unit ranked 16th in defensive rating, our models project Mills to score 26.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) available on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon has been upgraded to available and will play against the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 16.9 minutes against Indiana. Dedmon's Friday projection includes 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (eye) questionable on Saturday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (eye) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Young's status is currently in question after he suffered a recent eye contusion on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Pelicans' team allowing a 109.9 defensive rating, Aaron Holiday could see more minutes if Young is inactive.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Jalen Duren (ankle) probable on Friday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Duren is listed as probable with an ankle injury and expected to play against Cleveland on Friday. Our models expect him to see 21.2 minutes against the Cavaliers. Duren's Friday projection includes 9.1 points, 6.6...
numberfire.com
Montrezl Harrell starting for 76ers Friday; Matisse Thybulle (ankle) coming off bench
Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Harrell has been coming off the bench so far this year. But with the 76ers dealing with injuries to both James Harden and Joel Embiid, that will change. Harrell is getting the nod down low at center, and Matisse Thybulle is reverting to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Jonathan Kuminga starting for Warriors Friday in place of injured Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kuminga has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. The Warriors have four starters sitting, and as a result, the second-year wing is getting the call in place of Andrew Wiggins.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Anthony Lamb starting on Friday in place of Draymond Green (injury management)
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will get the start on Friday with the Warriors missing several of their usual starters, including Draymond Green (injury management). Our models expect Lamb to play 15.6 minutes against the Pelicans.
numberfire.com
Miami's Bam Adebayo (knee) available on Friday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Adebayo will suit up on Friday despite his questionable designation with a knee injury. In 35.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Adebayo to score 45.1 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (illness) out again on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined on Friday with an illness. His next chance to play will come against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Montrezl Harrell will start against New York.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (knee) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Jackson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.8 minutes against the Heat. Jackson's Friday projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) out again for Hornets Friday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rozier continues to sit as he deals with his sprained right ankle. And after coming into the day with a doubtful tag, the team has once again ruled him out. Dennis Smith Jr. will likely remain in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Cody Martin (quad) inactive on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin (quad) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Martin remains sidelined with his quad injury. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to play more minutes versus a Memphis team ranked 28th in defensive rating. Smith Jr.'s projection includes 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.7...
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) available off Philadelphia's bench on Friday night
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Thybulle is active and available with Philadelphia's second unit despite his questionable designation with an ankle injury. In 22.0 expected minutes, our models project Thybulle to record 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Khem Birch (knee) ruled out Friday for Toronto
Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch will not play Friday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Birch was listed questionable to play due to right knee soreness. As a result, the team has ruled him out of action to kick off the weekend. In 4 games this season, Birch...
numberfire.com
Cam Payne (foot) out for Suns on Friday
Phoenix Suns point guard Cam Payne (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Payne has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Portland on Friday. His next chance to play will come against Portland on Saturday. Payne is averaging 8.9...
