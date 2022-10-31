Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Harrell has been coming off the bench so far this year. But with the 76ers dealing with injuries to both James Harden and Joel Embiid, that will change. Harrell is getting the nod down low at center, and Matisse Thybulle is reverting to a bench role.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO