KXLY
Prince William wants people to care for ‘natural world’ amid ‘turbulent times’
Prince William has urged people to take care of the “natural world” during “turbulent times”. The Prince of Wales appeared as the annual Tusk Conservation Awards at London’s Hampton Court Palace on Tuesday (01.11.22) to honour unsung conservation heroes dedicated to protecting Africa’s natural heritage.
KXLY
King Charles ‘travels with teddy bear’
King Charles “travels with his childhood teddy bear”, it has been claimed. The 73-year-old monarch is still so attached to his old toy he won’t let anyone else try to fix it when the cuddly creature gets damaged due to wear and tear apart from his old nanny, biographer Christopher Andersen has claimed.
KXLY
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal that they’re married
A new power couple has taken the stage. A former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico shocked and delighted fans by announcing their surprise marriage on Instagram. Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín met at the 2020 Miss Grand International competition in Thailand, where they represented Argentina and Puerto Rico, respectively. After making it to the pageant top 10, the two beauty queens appeared to remain close friends on social media. What fans didn’t know is they were secretly dating the whole time.
KXLY
Pete Davidson is ‘still obsessed’ with Kim Kardashian
Pete Davidson is “still obsessed” with Kim Kardashian. The 28-year-old comedian dated reality TV superstar Kim, 42, from October 2021 until August 2022, and now a source has alleged that the pair are still in contact and even though Kim is the one who messages him, she still turns down his requests to meet up.
KXLY
Amber Heard’s Twitter account vanishes after Elon Musk took over
More than a few people have said they were leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually split with the social media platform. Her handle, @RealAmberHeard, is no longer listed. She announced via her verified Facebook page on April 10,...
KXLY
Gemma Arterton pregnant with first child
Gemma Arterton is pregnant with her first child. The 36-year-old actress seemingly confirmed the happy news on Thursday night (04.11.22) by showing off her baby bump on the red carpet during an appearance at the Raindance Film Festival awards which were held at the Middle Eight hotel in London where she was presented with the Raindance Icon Award.
