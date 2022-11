In the aftermath of Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine, Thomas Ehlman and his wife, Oksana Kovalenko, were making plans. For weeks, the Broomfield couple had been researching US immigration laws and communicating with Oksana’s family members—who are just seven of the more than 7 million Ukrainians who were forced to escape the country not long after the war started. Their goal was to bring them to the United States as soon as possible.

WESTMINSTER, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO