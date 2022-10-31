ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 for PA’s health care marketplace

By Corey Morris
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The open enrollment period for health care through the commonwealth’s health care marketplace begins Tuesday, Nov. 1. The coverage will begin in 2023.

Pennie is the online portal for Pennsylvania residents to apply for health care coverage, compare plans and enroll. The open enrollment period ends on Dec. 15 for residents who want coverage that begins on Jan. 1, 2023. If enrolled by the Jan. 15, 2023, deadline, coverage will begin on Feb. 1, 2023.

“Obtaining affordable, quality health care has never been easier in Pennsylvania thanks to Pennie’s one-stop shop design,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “Through the online state-based system, Pennsylvanians have instant access to a variety of resources to help them understand how to apply, shop and enroll in health coverage. They also have access to people who can help them through the process right in their own community. My administration is extremely proud to have signed legislation introducing Pennie in July 2019, with the goal of improving access for Pennsylvanians to secure the care they deserve, ultimately giving more people the opportunity to live healthier lives.”

Dept. of Agriculture offering specialty crop grants

To begin the process, go to the Pennie website . Customer service is available by calling (844) 844-8040 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays during open enrollment.

In 2023, Pennsylvanians who pay more than 9.2% of their household income for a family health insurance plan may receive premium savings through the Pennie marketplace. That’s due to a recent change in federal policy.

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, nearly 40% of Pennie customers pay less than $75 per month.

