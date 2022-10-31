Read full article on original website
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: A look at area Class 1A post-season matchups
Pikeville (7-2) vs. Lynn Camp (2-8) Coaches: Chris McNamee (Pikeville); Mark Huddleston (Lynn Camp) Players to Watch: QB Isaac Duty, WB Tayvian Boykins (Pikeville); QB Peyton Wilson, WR Ethan Chafin (Lynn Camp) Last week’s results: Pikeville, DNP; McCreary County 48, Lynn Camp 8. Betsy Layne (5-5) at Paris (7-3)
Metro News
Cabell Midland team will play with heavy hearts
ONA, W.Va. — There will be heavy hearts among those on hand for tonight’s high school football game between Cabell Midland and Riverside. The student struck and killed on I-64 near the school has been identified as Caige Rider, 17, a senior who was a member of the Cabell Midland football team.
Ashland, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Anderson County High School football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky thrashes Pikeville in lone exhibition game
Four Kentucky Wildcats scored in double figures in a 93-45 win over Pikeville at Memorial Coliseum, the Cats' only exhibition game before facing Radford on Monday. Ajae Petty led the way with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each had 14, followed by Maddie Scherr with 13.
whopam.com
Exhibition Thursday Update
Kentucky Cruises Past Pikeville in Wednesday Exhibition. Four Kentucky players scored in double figures as the Cats blasted Pikeville 93-45 on Wednesday night in women’s basketball exhibition action at Memorial Coliseum. Ajae Petty led Kentucky with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each added 14. Maddie Scherr had 13 points in the contest for the Cats. Kentucky used a superior size advantage, outscoring Pikeville 76-12 in the paint and outrebounding the Lady Bears 59-37. The Cats also distributed the ball well, dishing out 22 assists on 43 made baskets.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Man found in well after tragic accident
Gun Creek – The body of a Magoffin County man and active community member from the Royalton area was discovered in a well, along with his dog, after crews searched for him for hours when he didn’t return from hunting on Monday, October 31. Deputy Coroner Brian Parker...
wymt.com
US-460 reopened following Pike County crash
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed US-460 was reopened following a crash Friday afternoon. The road was temporarily closed near the connector to US-23. Officials did not release any other information.
wymt.com
One East Kentucky awarded $270,000 grant for downtown revitalization in six EKY communities
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Six Eastern Kentucky communities will soon receive facelifts, thanks to some grant funding from a power company. Kentucky Power recently awarded a $270,000 economic development grant to One East Kentucky (OEK) for downtown revitalization plans in Hazard, Jenkins, Prestonsburg, Pikeville, Whitesburg and Martin County. The grant...
wymt.com
Soft lockdown lifted at East Perry Elementary following outside threat
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 3:20 p.m. - The lockdown was lifted and students returned home as normal. Original story: We are following a developing story in Perry County. Officials with East Perry Elementary School posted on Facebook their school is in a soft lockdown due to what they call “a non-specfic threat outside the school”.
thelevisalazer.com
Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY
Manda Sue Cox, 71, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Manda was born July 14, 1951 in Louisa, KY to the late Cleveland E. and Nolda (Patrick) Cox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Julie Allen and brother Everette Cox.
High school student killed on I64E identified
UPDATE (10:38 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4): The student killed on I-64 on Thursday has been identified. The Milton Police Department said that 17-year-old Caige Rider, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-64 Eastbound. Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers says that […]
salyersvilleindependent.com
Police chase runs through Magoffin Co.
JOHNSON/MAGOFFIN/LAWRENCE COUNTIES – A three-county police chase ended on US 23 in Lawrence County after the motorcycle the man was driving broke down. According to the arrest citation, on Friday, October 28 at approximately 5:40 p.m. Johnson County Sheriff Department Officer J. Castle attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving a motorcycle on KY Rt. 825 for no visible plates. The driver, identified as William V. Hicks, 40, of Sitka, KY, refused to stop, fleeing from police along Rt. 825, onto US 460 and into Magoffin County, where Magoffin County Sheriff Department joined the pursuit.
salyersvilleindependent.com
Company relocating HQ to Industrial Park
SALYERSVILLE – After years of waiting and building infrastructure to the Magoffin County’s industrial park, located off the Mountain Parkway at the Gifford Road exit, Magoffin County Judge/Executive Matthew Wireman announced this week that a business has committed to relocating its headquarters to Salyersville, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs.
wymt.com
Crews respond to late night fire in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky business is damaged, but still standing, thanks to the efforts of multiple fire crews. Firefighters from several departments responded to Jackie’s Flower Shop in the Lovely community on Tuesday night. In a post on the Inez Fire Rescue Facebook page, officials...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ASHLAND POST 14 TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
ASHLAND, Ky. (November 2, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
thelevisalazer.com
SUSPECT ARRESTED IN LOUISA ON 13 CHARGES IN 4 COUNTY MOTORCYCLE CHASE
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. NIGHTHAWK WANNABE: WILLIAM V. HICKS, 49, OF SITKA, KY., WAS ARRESTED AFTER LEADING COPS ON A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON HIS MOTORCYCLE, THAT BEGAN IN JOHNSON COUNTY WENT BACK AND FORTH IN TWO OTHER COUNTIES, BEFORE HE WAS FINALLY APPREHENDED IN LAWRENCE COUNTY.
wymt.com
Numerous school districts close due to illness
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -Flu cases are forcing several school districts to close for in-person instruction this week. Magoffin County and Powell County students will return to the classroom on Nov. 9. Wayne County schools will be closed for in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday, but the district will be utilizing...
Ironton Tribune
State patrol investigating Chesapeake crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School in Union Township on Monday. The OSHP said that at about 8:36 p.m., a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jonathan Davis, 31, of...
wmky.org
Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire
A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
wymt.com
More than 20 people arrested in Floyd County drug roundup
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky police department has wrapped up a months-long drug investigation that ended in more than 25 indictments and landed many of those involved behind bars. The event, dubbed “Operation Fall Festival” by Prestonsburg Police, featured several other neighboring departments, and left 21 people...
