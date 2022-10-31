ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click10.com

Police: Man shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who shot at a man early Thursday morning while the victim was driving. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving when...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Suspect in killing of fire captain dies

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of killing a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain is dead. Court records show prosecutors dropped charges against Jay Brett Rind in the killing of Capt. James Gilliard in Palm Beach Gardens two years ago. The 64-year-old man died in...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Community leaders decry high number of misdemeanor arrests in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders called out Broward County’s justice system due to what they said are staggering arrest statistics concerning minor offenses. Clergymen with the Broward-based nonprofit BOLD Justice addressed reporters at a news conference held Thursday. BOLD stands for Broward Organized Leaders Doing Justice. “Let’s...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Arrest made months after mother was punched, robbed in front of her children

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera. The man who was arrested Thursday afternoon has been identified as Marcravio Grace. He was recorded, attacking a mother in front of her children at a grocery store and snatching her necklace.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute

MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
HIALEAH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Parkland Man Accused Of Federal Charitable Fraud, Tax Fraud Worth Millions

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Former Parkland resident Douglas Sailors, 71, is facing mail, wire fraud, and tax return charges that the United States Department of Justice says is valued in the millions of dollars. Prosecutors allege Sailors diverted millions of dollars of charitable […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Attorney for Parkland shooter under investigation

MIAMI - An attorney for the Parkland shooter is being investigated.The Florida Bar has launched an investigation into the actions of Tamara Curtis, one of the assistant public defenders who represented Nikolas Cruz.Last July, she was caught during a break in the proceedings laughing with the shooter and making an obscene gesture.As you might recall we reported many of the victims' families were very upset about Curtis' behavior in court. Also, the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has written a letter to Jack Tuter, the Chief Judge of the seventh judicial circuit. The letter addresses the behavior of Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, saying she was hostile towards the defense. The group is asking Tuter to remove her from any other criminal cases. 
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison

The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
PARKLAND, FL

