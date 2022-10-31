Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Related
Click10.com
Police in Broward County searching for distraction thieves who target the elderly
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Police are on the hunt for a pair of distraction thieves. Coconut Creek police releasing sketches of a man and woman who they say robbed a 94-year-old woman last month. Investigators say the pair posed as landscapers, telling the victim they were hired by her...
Click10.com
Developing: 2 dead during domestic violence incident in Plantation, police say
PLANTATION, Fla. – Two people died during a domestic violence incident on Friday in Plantation, according to the Plantation Police Department. Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to an apartment at the ARIUM Siena Cove, a gated community of two-story buildings west of University Drive. Police officers used...
WATCH THE VIDEO: Broward Hotel Guest Robbed At Gunpoint
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying the suspects seen in the image above, which comes from a video you should view here.
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
cw34.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
Golf Cart DUI Lands Delray Beach Investment Banker In Jail
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Read Full Story Here) -- A Delray Beach financial professional is facing a DUI charge after he allegedly crashed into a dog. The man was driving his golf cart at the time of the incident.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who shot at a man early Thursday morning while the victim was driving. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving when...
cw34.com
Suspect in killing of fire captain dies
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of killing a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain is dead. Court records show prosecutors dropped charges against Jay Brett Rind in the killing of Capt. James Gilliard in Palm Beach Gardens two years ago. The 64-year-old man died in...
WSVN-TV
Community leaders decry high number of misdemeanor arrests in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders called out Broward County’s justice system due to what they said are staggering arrest statistics concerning minor offenses. Clergymen with the Broward-based nonprofit BOLD Justice addressed reporters at a news conference held Thursday. BOLD stands for Broward Organized Leaders Doing Justice. “Let’s...
Click10.com
Arrest made months after mother was punched, robbed in front of her children
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera. The man who was arrested Thursday afternoon has been identified as Marcravio Grace. He was recorded, attacking a mother in front of her children at a grocery store and snatching her necklace.
Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute
MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
Click10.com
Suspects caught on camera stealing $8,000 from market in Deerfield Beach
Deerfield Beach, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify several people involved in a strong-arm robbery at a market in Deerfield Beach. Shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, a man wearing a white tank top and black pants entered...
Parkland Man Accused Of Federal Charitable Fraud, Tax Fraud Worth Millions
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Former Parkland resident Douglas Sailors, 71, is facing mail, wire fraud, and tax return charges that the United States Department of Justice says is valued in the millions of dollars. Prosecutors allege Sailors diverted millions of dollars of charitable […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Attorney for Parkland shooter under investigation
MIAMI - An attorney for the Parkland shooter is being investigated.The Florida Bar has launched an investigation into the actions of Tamara Curtis, one of the assistant public defenders who represented Nikolas Cruz.Last July, she was caught during a break in the proceedings laughing with the shooter and making an obscene gesture.As you might recall we reported many of the victims' families were very upset about Curtis' behavior in court. Also, the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has written a letter to Jack Tuter, the Chief Judge of the seventh judicial circuit. The letter addresses the behavior of Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, saying she was hostile towards the defense. The group is asking Tuter to remove her from any other criminal cases.
Click10.com
51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.
cw34.com
Officers' affair gets dangerous: One's wife shoots at them, 3rd cop faces Internal Affairs
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting in a parking lot caused two police officers to quickly scatter. One even called 911. Coworkers had to investigate. The two were actually targets late Sunday night, May 8, outside the Home Depot on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. she has been...
6 of 7 charges against Delray Beach police officer dropped
Suspended Delray Beach police officer Peter Sosa had six of seven charges dropped, including two felonies, but misdemeanor, reckless driving citation added; one felony remains.
Click10.com
Police investigating alleged rape by employees at Mango’s Tropical Cafe
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A popular Miami Beach restaurant is at the center of a criminal investigation after a customer claimed she was raped inside Mango’s Tropical Cafe by employees. For now, the party goes on at one of Ocean Drive’s most notable establishments despite the dark cloud...
Homemade vehicle crashes at Lake Worth intersection, killing West Palm Beach man, 46
LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 46-year-old West Palm Beach man died Sunday after his homemade vehicle and another car crashed at an intersection in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle that Samuel Newby Jr. was driving, described by investigators only as a Mini...
Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison
The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
Comments / 0