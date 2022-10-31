Kansas State and Texas will be trying to keep pace in the race for a Big 12 title game spot when the No. 13 Wildcats play the Longhorns on Saturday. Kansas State is a game behind TCU in the standings while Texas is part of a logjam another game back that includes Oklahoma State and Baylor. The Wildcats are coming off a 48-0 rout of then-No. 9 Oklahoma State while Texas had the week off after losing 41-34 to the Cowboys.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO