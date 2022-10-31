Read full article on original website
KHP IDs Kansas woman who died in pedestrian accident
JOHNSON COUNTY— A Kansas woman died in a pedestrian accident just before 2a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Camaro driven by Troy Moore, 54, Olathe, was southbound in lane #5 of Interstate 35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa. The driver intended to exit at 119th Street.
Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Asst. Fire Marshal: Kansas house fire intentionally set
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Investigators have determined a Thursday morning Kansas house fire was intentionally set. Just after 3a.m., crews responded to a house fire located at 1280 SW Lane Street in Topeka, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Dylan Smith. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two...
Off-duty Kansas police officer hospitalized after crowbar attack
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack on an off-duty police officer have confirmed the alleged attack that occurred Thursday night, according to Lawrence Police Department spokesperson Laura McCabe. Police have five suspect in custody. Just before 2a.m. officers were dispatched to Bob Billings Parkway and George...
Kan. girl arrested after alleged violent attack at high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a student at Manhattan High School. Just after 8a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 17-year-old...
Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
Sheriff working to ID suspect in alleged Kansas theft case
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and asking the public for help to identify a possible suspect. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a subject and truck, according to a social media report. Investigators would like to speak with this individual regarding...
Sheriff: Man flew from North Carolina to meet underage Kan. girl
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. On Monday, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office was alerted to possible exploitation of a child, according to a media release. Deputies responded to investigate at a residence in the 400 Block of East Flint Hills Drive, Lake...
Former Kan. car dealer sentenced for failing to pay sales tax
TOPEKA – A former Kansas auto dealer has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution on a charge related to failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County...
Kansas drug task force finds meth, firearms and stolen property
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 600 BLK SW Roosevelt Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
Panasonic breaks ground on $4B EV battery plant in Kansas
De Soto – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday joined Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. and De Soto leaders to break ground on one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities of its kind in the United States, according to a statement from her office. The Panasonic Holdings Corporation Board...
11th ranked Cougars lose in District Semifinals
The 11th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team had the regular season come to a crushing halt Thursday afternoon as a second golden goal sent 13th ranked Johnson County Community College to victory 1-0 in the semifinals of the Region VI/Plains District held at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita.
No. 13 K-State ready to face Texas as Big 12 race heats up
Kansas State and Texas will be trying to keep pace in the race for a Big 12 title game spot when the No. 13 Wildcats play the Longhorns on Saturday. Kansas State is a game behind TCU in the standings while Texas is part of a logjam another game back that includes Oklahoma State and Baylor. The Wildcats are coming off a 48-0 rout of then-No. 9 Oklahoma State while Texas had the week off after losing 41-34 to the Cowboys.
Kansas suspends Self for 4 games in ongoing infractions case
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season Wednesday, along with imposing several recruiting restrictions, as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Norm Roberts will...
No. 18 Oklahoma State, Kansas hopeful about their QB health
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against...
No. 13 K-State with intriguing QB question as Texas looms
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard could have sulked when he lost the starting quarterback job at Kansas State to Adrian Martinez, the transfer from Nebraska who had never thrown a pass for the Wildcats. Howard could have put his name in the transfer portal and looked for playing time at another school.
Free speech group questions ESU's firing of professor after column
TOPEKA — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has questioned the decision by Emporia State University to fire journalism professor Max McCoy two days after criticizing the university in an opinion article published by Kansas Reflector. The Philadelphia-based FIRE, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to defending freedom of speech,...
