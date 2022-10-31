Read full article on original website
popville.com
“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday”
“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday, Nov. 6. Blue Line trains will serve all six stations – Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Ave, Huntington, Van Dorn St, and Franconia-Springfield – while long-term work continues to rehabilitate the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge.
popville.com
Missed Connection – Orange Line (11/3)
Ed. Note: If this was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. I got on the orange line heading towards New Carrollton after work at around 6pm on Thursday. Standing across from me was a painfully cute guy on his phone (I could tell even with his blue-green mask!). He had black curly hair and colored eyes and was wearing a green sweater and black jeans.
popville.com
DC Open House List for This Weekend
It’s the last weekend before our clocks fall back, which means winter isn’t too far away. If you have been thinking about buying a home, now is the time if you want to move in before the weather gets too cold. Check out our favorites below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
popville.com
Tamashaa coming to Columbia Heights
“New Class “C” Restaurant with a Seating Capacity of 96, Total Occupancy Load of 96, and a Summer Garden with 80 Seats. The Licensee is also requesting an Entertainment Endorsement to provide Live Entertainment inside of the premises.”. I believe this space was originally supposed to be a...
popville.com
About that 3:45am police response/Helicopter circling around Thomas Circle.
Noah (and many others) wrote us at 3:43am: “pretty crazy situation here at 13th and Mass. Woken up to 10-15 pops 20 minutes ago. Now areas swarmed with police and a chopper”. DB wrote: “Omg the helicopter was so low to the ground and circling for what seemed like...
popville.com
Four Finished Floors and Great Location: Welcome to 1433 Perry Place NW!
A spacious townhouse with 2-3 private parking spaces in a great location! This rental has about 2,500 interior square feet including the finished basement and attic — possible bonus bedrooms or offices! Renovated in 2021 with new appliances, HVAC, and garage door. Flexible move-in dates between December 1 and January 1.
popville.com
Signs of the Times
Thanks to Brandon for sending from the Chipotle in Navy Yard last night:. “They seem to be missing a few fresh ingredients.”. I guess I’ll just have a bowl of beans to go then, damn it!!. Capitol Hill, Rental of the Day. Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted...
popville.com
Scuttlebutt Confirmed: Planta Cocina “entirely plant-based restaurant” coming to Logan Circle
Back in June we shared some scuttlebutt that a Planta could be taking over the old Phillips space. Confirmed! The liquor license placard for Planta Cocina says:. “A restaurant with a Total Occupancy Load of 130 with seating for 115. Sidewalk Café with a Total Occupancy Load of 90 with seating for 80. The licensee is also requesting an Alcohol Carry-out and Delivery and Holiday Extension of Hours Endorsement.”
popville.com
Real Estate Fresh Finds: November 2
Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. “This tastefully renovated classic D.C. Victorian row home has it all — including an English basement apartment that will subsidize your mortgage with the rental income you can generate! Light and airy, this home is a peaceful refuge in the heart of the city and perfectly situated at the crossroads of Capitol Hill and the H Street corridor. Exposed brick walls, newer windows, a new kitchen, new oak floors/refinished historic pine floors, new lights, updated bathrooms, skylights, and newer HVAC make this home truly turnkey, simply move in! The top floor has two huge bedrooms and a third bedroom that is large enough to function as more than just an office or baby room. There is a large bathroom with a double vanity on this level with ensuite access to the primary bedroom as well as hallway access. The main floor is the perfect mix of open floor plan and division, so it has traditional zones for each of the spaces on this level; a roomy living room, a proper dining room, coat closet, half bathroom, a kitchen with space for an eat-in table that overlooks the backyard, and laundry. The lower level is wow! A 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment with a full kitchen (electrical roughed in for an oven if you want to put one in), living room, dining, a pantry, a full bathroom, a coat closet, and a bedroom. The ceiling height here is 8 ft and the front was completely dug out to create a lot of natural light. There is both a front entrance and walk out back entrance — a rarity and premium for any home and/or rental. This level could be used as additional space to enjoy for yourself OR to create real income, making this home a strong investment opportunity.”
popville.com
Reports: Dan Snyder exploring sale of Washington Commanders!!
Thanks to all who sent the potentially seismic news. ESPN reported:. “The Washington Commanders released a statement Wednesday saying that owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have hired Bank of America Securities to consider “potential transactions” involving the franchise.”. While an entire District is finally unified, STAY TUNED.
popville.com
“Doro Soul Food from Chef Elias Taddesse opening in Shaw on November 17th”
DoroSoulFood-Opening Menu (PDF) “Michelin-starred Chef Elias Taddesse, executive chef and owner of DC’s acclaimed Mélange restaurant, will open his Ethiopian-style fried chicken restaurant on November 17th at 11 a.m. (1819 7th Street, NW) The first 50 in-person guests on the 17th will get a free 2-piece Fried Doro...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for that sliding door, obviously
This rental is located at Fulton street NW near Wisconsin Ave NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,425 / 1br – 767ft2 – 1BDR w/DEN including Utilities near Glover Park /6 Weeks Free! (Glover Park) Now Offering 6 Weeks FREE on all units!!. Location!! Location!! Location!! Gorgeous apartments on...
popville.com
Angry Chik coming to Dupont
Thanks to Joan for sending: “Angry Chik is coming to the former Jack’s Fresh location at 20th & M.”. Updates when we get an opening date/menu. Thanks to Mary for sending from the Mall. Missed Connection – Number Nine. Prince Of Petworth Today at 3:15pm. photo by...
popville.com
Brooklyn Bowl, Live Music, Bowling and Restaurant, coming to Buzzard Point at Audi Field!
Parcel B at Audi Field courtesy Hoffman & Associates. “Today, Hoffman & Associates, a leading developer of innovative mixed-use and residential communities across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, including the $3.6 billion Washington, DC waterfront neighborhood The Wharf, along with its partner D.C. United, announced that the newest location of the one-of-a-kind entertainment concept Brooklyn Bowl is coming to Parcel B at Audi Field, which is located just outside of the stadium between Gate A and Gate B. The first retail concept announced for this dynamic mixed-use development, Brooklyn Bowl will span two floors and anchor the double-sided retail and entertainment corridor between Parcel B and Audi Field, activating the center of the neighborhood with an energy that will enhance the space and bring people from across the city and region.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted to see if it was spectacular and the in unit washer/dryer, obviously
This rental is located at First near North Carolina SE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,850 / 1br – 800ft2 – Spectacular English Basement Apartment (Capitol Hill Washington DC) Newly renovated English basement apartment with all new appliances. Spacious back yard with access to a gas grill. Includes water,...
