Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. “This tastefully renovated classic D.C. Victorian row home has it all — including an English basement apartment that will subsidize your mortgage with the rental income you can generate! Light and airy, this home is a peaceful refuge in the heart of the city and perfectly situated at the crossroads of Capitol Hill and the H Street corridor. Exposed brick walls, newer windows, a new kitchen, new oak floors/refinished historic pine floors, new lights, updated bathrooms, skylights, and newer HVAC make this home truly turnkey, simply move in! The top floor has two huge bedrooms and a third bedroom that is large enough to function as more than just an office or baby room. There is a large bathroom with a double vanity on this level with ensuite access to the primary bedroom as well as hallway access. The main floor is the perfect mix of open floor plan and division, so it has traditional zones for each of the spaces on this level; a roomy living room, a proper dining room, coat closet, half bathroom, a kitchen with space for an eat-in table that overlooks the backyard, and laundry. The lower level is wow! A 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment with a full kitchen (electrical roughed in for an oven if you want to put one in), living room, dining, a pantry, a full bathroom, a coat closet, and a bedroom. The ceiling height here is 8 ft and the front was completely dug out to create a lot of natural light. There is both a front entrance and walk out back entrance — a rarity and premium for any home and/or rental. This level could be used as additional space to enjoy for yourself OR to create real income, making this home a strong investment opportunity.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO