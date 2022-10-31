ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Shelby County Humane Society donations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You can help save the lives of pets looking for forever homes in Shelby County. Any amount of money you donate to Shelby Humane right now will be doubled. The shelter is filled to capacity with unwanted, abandoned or abused animals who need food, water, shelter,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

5 of the best things we ate in Birmingham in October

If you’re like me, you’re always looking for ideas of what to eat in Birmingham. Luckily, the Bham Now team eats their way through The Magic City on the reg. Keep reading for five of the best things we ate this month. 1. Roasted chicken + sides, Irondale...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera Trunk or Treat attendance exceeds 3,000

CALERA – An abundance of treats were enjoyed Thursday, Oct. 27 as an estimated crowd of more than 3,000 turned out for Calera Main Street’s annual Trunk or Treat event. Nearly 60 “trunks” or entities were on site giving out candy, in addition to food trucks, inflatables and kids’ activities in the downtown Calera Courtyard and the surrounding area.
CALERA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How Mikiba Glover’s Studio Uplifts a Community of Dancers

Mikiba Glover, owner of Magic City Studios in Fairfield, AL. makes sure dance students stay busy. “They don’t have free time to get in trouble,” she said. “If they are not traveling, we are doing community service. I think my job is to do what I did with my children when they were younger. That is to provide an outlet for the students to dance and keep them busy.”
FAIRFIELD, AL
Bham Now

Biscuit Love to open in Cahaba Heights by mid-December

Calling all biscuit lovers! Southern favorite restaurant Biscuit Love is opening its first Alabama location in Cahaba Heights by mid-December. Keep reading for all the delicious details. About Biscuit Love. Founded in 2012 by Karl and Sarah Worley, Biscuit Love is a beloved Nashville-based brunch concept known for its Southern...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Bham Now

Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31

Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Miss Calhoun County Christmas

Anniston, AL – Saturday, November 5th at 10:00 am will be the Miss Calhoun County Christmas hosted at the Anniston Performing Arts Center. Join them for a fun and exciting day at the annual Miss Christmas pageant. No residency Requirements! $1000 scholarship guaranteed with at least 75 contestants. $1500 with 100 contestants. Unique awards, gorgeous crowns, custom sashes, parade artwork for your parade sign designed for the winners, and queen’s photo shoot!
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Teen shot in head by stray bullet survives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A stroll through Railroad Park on a sunny day is something many people enjoy in Birmingham. For a mother and son, it's something not taken for granted. Patrice Leonard and Christian Savage know firsthand the miracle in their lives. Savage was shot in the head when...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Beloved meteorologist calls for prayers for wife

HOOVER, Ala. – Lacey Simpson, wife of Holly Pond native and WVTM-13 meteorologist Jason Simpson, suffered a traumatic medical emergency last week while shopping at the family’s local Publix at Valleydale Village in Hoover. Lacey Simpson collapsed, hit her head and was unresponsive.   Jason Simpson was heading to the newsroom to cover the imminent tornado watch on Tuesday, Oct. 25, when he received a call from Lacey Simpson’s cell phone. He answered what he thought was his wife’s call with his usual “yes ma’am.” Instead of her voice on the other end of the call, it was a stranger with concerning...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Baptist employee making a difference

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindhearted is how many patients at Shelby Baptist Medical Center would describe Walter Singleterry, an environmental service employee who is making a huge difference in the experience of patients. Walter has been cleaning rooms at Shelby Baptist for years, but the one thing that patients remember...
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Food Truck Thursday: Skye’s Grill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Skye’s Grill stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. The food truck has been up and running since August and is owned and operated by Jordan and Savannah Workman. The truck is named after their oldest dog, Skye. Skye’s Grill specializes in quesadillas, burgers, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Honoring the Fallen

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday, November 11 is Veteran’s Day and Mark Davis is a Veteran with a heart for helping. In 2008 he started ‘Vettes 4 Vets, a which has raised over 600-thousand dollars to help Veterans and their families. In 2016 along with retired Marine Colonel Lee Busby he formed the Alabama Fallen Warriors Project, but it was a project in search of a home.
TRUSSVILLE, AL

