FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Commanders predictions: Which winning streak continues in Week 9?
It might be easy for Vikings fans to start looking ahead to Week 10. If both teams win this week as expected, the Vikings will head to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a matchup of 7-1 teams on November 13th. That'll be a huge test for Kevin O'Connell's group, which has won five in a row since getting roughed up by the one healthy contender they've faced so far, the Eagles. It has a chance to be one of the biggest, most-hyped games of the 2022 regular season.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Stars Downplay Chase of Undefeated Season at 8–0
The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 8–0 on Thursday night with a 29–17 win over the Texans on the road. Not only did the victory give Philadelphia a franchise-best start, but also has many thinking about another historic possibility: an undefeated season. Though fans of the team might...
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Snag Award-Winning WR in 2023 Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks seem to be trending toward the winning side of things as it pertains to the blockbuster trade that sent longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March. Downward-spiraling Denver has seen Wilson play like a shell of his former self while the Seahawks sit atop...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs-Titans prediction: Why 5-2 Tennessee is a heavy underdog vs. KC
The Chiefs and Titans are both 5-2. On paper, this would seem to make for an even-ish matchup on Sunday Night Football. Vegas doesn’t believe it’ll play out like that. Instead, Kansas City has pushed to a 12 1/2-point favorite, and the reason for that seems to lie more with Tennessee than it does with the Chiefs.
Wichita Eagle
Final Vikings-Commanders Injury Report: Dalvin Tomlinson Out, Cam Dantzler Questionable
Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is officially out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, meaning Minnesota will be without one of its best, most impactful defenders. Tomlinson is dealing with a calf injury and wasn't able to practice at all this week, but there's hope that he'll be able to return for next week's huge matchup against the Bills.
Wichita Eagle
FanDuel Kansas Promo Code Grants Impressive $1000 No Sweat First Bet For Chiefs
Wichita Eagle
Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have a hole to fill in their secondary once again. Safety Amani Hooker is one of two players the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC, FuboTV) because of injury. Additionally, Elijah Molden, who was designated for return to practice on Wednesday, won’t be added to the active roster this week, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 9 Game Against Titans
After a week off to recharge, refresh and hit the reset button for a bit, the Kansas City Chiefs will be back in action on Sunday Night Football this week. As the Tennessee Titans come rolling into town, the hosts have some good news on the injury front. Throughout the...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Notebook: Sacks Come in Bunches, Prime Time Success
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have 23 sacks on the season, which is tied with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles for the fifth most in the NFL. In the past four games, Baltimore has posted 15 total sacks. In five games played, outside linebacker Justin Houston...
Wichita Eagle
WR DK Metcalf: Seahawks Season ‘Has Come With A Lot of Growth’
The Seattle Seahawks have made major strides of improvement from where they were this offseason to get to where they are now, which is 5-3 and first place in the NFC West. Of course, this has not come as a surprise to anyone within the organization as they have believed from day one that this team was capable of being a playoff contender despite what the media was saying during the offseason.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’
The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
Wichita Eagle
Clemson vs. Notre Dame score prediction by computer model
Clemson and Notre Dame square off on Saturday from the House that Rockne Built with the Tigers' ACC title and College Football Playoff hopes on the line. Coming into the game, Clemson owns the No. 4 position in the CFP top 25 rankings and seemingly in position to make the semifinal just by not losing.
Wichita Eagle
Saints’ Demario Davis Nominated for Salute to Service Award
On Friday morning, the NFL announced their 2022 list of nominees from each team for USAA's Salute to Service Award. The Saints have once again nominated Demario Davis to represent their club. This is the 12th annual award for league, which focuses on recognizing NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who have demonstrated a commitment to honoring and supporting military and veteran communities.
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers return home to battle the Miami Heat
The Indiana Pacers return to action tonight after three days off. The team will host the Miami Heat after having time to regroup with a few practices in Indianapolis this week. It's the first home game for the unit since October 22. The Heat are 4-5 and missing some key...
