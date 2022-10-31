Education Department Overhauls Federal Student Loan System, Aiming to Make It ‘Simpler, Fairer and More Accountable'

Read full article on original website
Fed Officials Barkin and Collins See Possibility for Slower Rate Hikes Ahead
Regional Fed presidents Thomas Barkin and Susan Collins both indicated Friday they think more interest rate increases are needed, but maybe at not such an aggressive pace. "I think the implication for that is probably a slower pace of increases, a longer pace of increases and a potentially higher point," Barkin told CNBC.
