Wichita Eagle

Dallas Mavs vs. Toronto Raptors: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks (4-3) managed to take down the surging Utah Jazz in their 103-100 win on Wednesday. Luka Doncic led with 33 points and 11 assists, while Christian Wood (21) and Spencer Dinwiddie (20) each reached the 20-point threshold. The team will seek to make it three wins in a row when they take on the hot Toronto Raptors (5-3) on Friday.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges

After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement. The Hornets are playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, while speaking to Bally Sports Mitch Kupchak suggested the organisation don't necessarily have more knowledge on the details of the situation than the wider public at large. If this is true, then it's understandable for the front office to better understand the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Knicks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are back at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Friday night to close out their week with a matchup against the New York Knicks. This week started off strong for the Sixers, who closed their four-game road trip with a matchup against the Washington Wizards Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Stars Downplay Chase of Undefeated Season at 8–0

The Eagles improved to an NFL-best 8–0 on Thursday night with a 29–17 win over the Texans on the road. Not only did the victory give Philadelphia a franchise-best start, but also has many thinking about another historic possibility: an undefeated season. Though fans of the team might...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET - $1000 Risk-Free First Bet On NBA

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. With the long NBA regular season in full swing, you have an abundance of markets to bet on almost on a nightly basis, which is why there is no better time than now to sign up with the BetMGM bonus code MCBET.
OHIO STATE
Wichita Eagle

Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster

The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season. Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Four-time NBA champ lauds Paolo Banchero

Recent Duke basketball one-and-done and 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero leads all NBA rookies in points, rebounds, and assists. For those who question the Orlando Magic power forward's defense, consider that he has the second-most blocks and fourth-most steals among first-year players. The world took notice after...
ORLANDO, FL
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’

The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

The Hockey News On The ‘A’: Sabres Prospects in AHL Rochester

This week on The Hockey News On The 'A' Podcast where Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk everything AHL:. - Jack Drury impressed in his rookie pro season last year, with 52 points in 68 games for the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22. But this year, he's stuck with one goal in six games. Is there any cause for concern with his game?
BUFFALO, NY

