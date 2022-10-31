Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers return home to battle the Miami Heat
The Indiana Pacers return to action tonight after three days off. The team will host the Miami Heat after having time to regroup with a few practices in Indianapolis this week. It's the first home game for the unit since October 22. The Heat are 4-5 and missing some key...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte suffers ankle injury vs Miami Heat
With 7:12 to go in the first quarter of the Indiana Pacers duel with the Miami Heat Friday night, Heat guard Kyle Lowry attempted a reverse layup while being defended by Pacers wing Chris Duarte. During the play, Duarte landed on top of Lowry and rolled his left ankle. He...
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Indiana Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield were both nominated for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for games played between October 24 and October 30, the league announced on Monday. Ultimately, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo earned the honor as the Bucks went 3-0 and he...
Wichita Eagle
Dallas Mavs vs. Toronto Raptors: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks (4-3) managed to take down the surging Utah Jazz in their 103-100 win on Wednesday. Luka Doncic led with 33 points and 11 assists, while Christian Wood (21) and Spencer Dinwiddie (20) each reached the 20-point threshold. The team will seek to make it three wins in a row when they take on the hot Toronto Raptors (5-3) on Friday.
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets Starting Five
Moments ago the Charlotte Hornets announced their starting five for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: NBA Expert Compares Sixth Man Russell Westbrook To Other Overqualified Bench Leaders
In a vacuum, it may not be ideal to have your most expensive player be coming off the bench. But your Los Angeles Lakers have figured out that the best way to get the most out of $47.1 million point guard Russell Westbrook and the team's best player, 18-time All-Star forward LeBron James, is to separate the two on the floor when possible.
Wichita Eagle
Luka Doncic is Posting Up More, Providing Mavs with Major Advantages
Luka Doncic has begun the 2022-23 season by scoring at least 30 points in each of his seven performances. He's averaging a league-most 36.1 points while also dishing out 9.0 assists. For a player to produce such large results, it requires a layered approach that balances workload with the timing of countering the approach of the defense throughout natural game flow.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Bulls: Tatum’s 36 Points and Brogdon’s 25 Propel Boston Back into Win Column
Jayson Tatum continues playing like an MVP candidate, Malcolm Brogdon provided 25 points off the bench, and the Celtics staved off the Bulls in crunch time to get back in the win column. View the original article to see embedded media. Boston needs tests like tonight to stay sharp and...
Wichita Eagle
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe, the latest chapter in the ongoing fallout since the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its...
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges
After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement. The Hornets are playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, while speaking to Bally Sports Mitch Kupchak suggested the organisation don't necessarily have more knowledge on the details of the situation than the wider public at large. If this is true, then it's understandable for the front office to better understand the situation.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Adam Silver’s Thoughts On Adding A Las Vegas Team, As Requested By Prospective Owner LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA forward LeBron James may not be showing many signs of slowing down on offense, aside from more frequent appearances on the team's IR, but he certainly seems to have his sights set on the next stage of his life in the NBA. Last month, the 18-time...
Wichita Eagle
Pascal Siakam Exits With Groin Injury, Unable to Return for Raptors
Pascal Siakam took an awkward fall on a wet spot, slipping, and straining his groin in the second half of Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward had scored 18 points including 17 in the first half before exiting...
Wichita Eagle
Four-time NBA champ lauds Paolo Banchero
Recent Duke basketball one-and-done and 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero leads all NBA rookies in points, rebounds, and assists. For those who question the Orlando Magic power forward's defense, consider that he has the second-most blocks and fourth-most steals among first-year players. The world took notice after...
Wichita Eagle
Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster
The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season. Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.
Wichita Eagle
Latest News on Bogdan Bogdanovic’s Recovery
View the original article to see embedded media. During the Atlanta Hawks recent five-game road trip, shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic made two appearances in the broadcasting booth alongside Bob Rathbun. The legendary television announcer spoke for everyone when he complimented Bogdanovic's television skills but preferred him on the court. Bogdanovic...
Wichita Eagle
