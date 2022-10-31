ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Wichita Eagle

Dallas Mavs vs. Toronto Raptors: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Dallas Mavericks (4-3) managed to take down the surging Utah Jazz in their 103-100 win on Wednesday. Luka Doncic led with 33 points and 11 assists, while Christian Wood (21) and Spencer Dinwiddie (20) each reached the 20-point threshold. The team will seek to make it three wins in a row when they take on the hot Toronto Raptors (5-3) on Friday.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Charlotte Hornets Starting Five

Moments ago the Charlotte Hornets announced their starting five for tonight’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Kevin Durant had 28 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets won easily in their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Luka Doncic is Posting Up More, Providing Mavs with Major Advantages

Luka Doncic has begun the 2022-23 season by scoring at least 30 points in each of his seven performances. He's averaging a league-most 36.1 points while also dishing out 9.0 assists. For a player to produce such large results, it requires a layered approach that balances workload with the timing of countering the approach of the defense throughout natural game flow.
Wichita Eagle

Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

Nike has suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving and canceled its plans to release his next signature shoe, the latest chapter in the ongoing fallout since the Brooklyn Nets guard tweeted a link to a film containing antisemitic material. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges

After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement. The Hornets are playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, while speaking to Bally Sports Mitch Kupchak suggested the organisation don't necessarily have more knowledge on the details of the situation than the wider public at large. If this is true, then it's understandable for the front office to better understand the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Pascal Siakam Exits With Groin Injury, Unable to Return for Raptors

Pascal Siakam took an awkward fall on a wet spot, slipping, and straining his groin in the second half of Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward had scored 18 points including 17 in the first half before exiting...
Wichita Eagle

Four-time NBA champ lauds Paolo Banchero

Recent Duke basketball one-and-done and 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero leads all NBA rookies in points, rebounds, and assists. For those who question the Orlando Magic power forward's defense, consider that he has the second-most blocks and fourth-most steals among first-year players. The world took notice after...
ORLANDO, FL
Wichita Eagle

Delaware Blue Coats Announce 2022-23 Roster

The Delaware Blue Coats, the G League affiliated team of the Philadelphia 76ers, have announced their roster for the 2022-23 season. Their post about the roster does come with some notes regarding certain players on the roster, including the contract statuses of Foster Jr. and Champagnie, both of who are on two-way contracts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Latest News on Bogdan Bogdanovic’s Recovery

View the original article to see embedded media. During the Atlanta Hawks recent five-game road trip, shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic made two appearances in the broadcasting booth alongside Bob Rathbun. The legendary television announcer spoke for everyone when he complimented Bogdanovic's television skills but preferred him on the court. Bogdanovic...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET - $1000 Risk-Free First Bet On NBA

