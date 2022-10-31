Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Broncos ‘Received a Number of Calls’ on WRs at Trade Deadline
Trading away pass rusher Bradley Chubb undoubtedly weakens the Denver Broncos for the rest of the season. That being said, after GM George Paton weighed up all the factors, it made sense to move on from Chubb now and get value in return. The $110 million deal Chubb subsequently received...
Wichita Eagle
Final Vikings-Commanders Injury Report: Dalvin Tomlinson Out, Cam Dantzler Questionable
Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is officially out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, meaning Minnesota will be without one of its best, most impactful defenders. Tomlinson is dealing with a calf injury and wasn't able to practice at all this week, but there's hope that he'll be able to return for next week's huge matchup against the Bills.
Wichita Eagle
David Andrews, Jonathan Taylor Status Revealed: Patriots-Colts Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 9 matchup in Foxboro. The Pats and the Colts are set to square off on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium . While...
Wichita Eagle
Panthers vs Bengals: Friday Injury Report
DNP: Juston Burris (out), Stephen Sullivan (doubtful), Chuba Hubbard (out), Rashard Higgins (out) Limited: Donte Jackson (questionable) Full Participant: Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu, Sam Franklin, Taylor Moton, Amare Barno (questionable) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter...
Wichita Eagle
Rams RB Cam Akers Shares Side of Story: ‘I Never Asked to be Traded’
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was back with the team for a full participation in Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should you travel back in time and share this news with Rams fans a week or two ago, they'd look at you like a madman.
Wichita Eagle
Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have a hole to fill in their secondary once again. Safety Amani Hooker is one of two players the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC, FuboTV) because of injury. Additionally, Elijah Molden, who was designated for return to practice on Wednesday, won’t be added to the active roster this week, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Headed For Colts-Style QB Problem?
The New England Patriots' matchup with the Indianapolis Colts is a bit like The Simpsons: What was once a Sunday staple in primetime has become a shell of its former self, still occupying a slot to end the weekend with little, if any, of the fanfare it carried in its heyday.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Commanders Preview: Kirk Cousins’ Return, Other Storylines, Key Matchups
The Vikings are riding a five-game winning streak as they head to the nation's capital to take on a Commanders team that has won three in a row to get back to .500. One of those winning streaks will come to an end on Sunday at FedEx Field. Let's go...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Mid-Season Report Card: A Rockier Ride Ahead
The damage done by the NFL with a 17-game schedule includes traditional mid-season grades for teams. It's not really the middle point until about Friday of the ninth week, which is now. They need to add that 18th game in a hurry for symmetry's sake. For the Bears, the midpoint...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs big betting favorites vs. Titans, rookie ratings and more: SportsBeat KC podcast
The Chiefs were off last week, but they stayed busy. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney joined the team. Cornerback Rashad Fenton departed. Injured players like rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end Mike Danna worked their way back while the Chiefs worked out with suspended defensive end Frank Clark. We talk...
Wichita Eagle
Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 9: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams travel to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday as they hope to extend the Buccaneers' losing streak. The Bucs are losers of three in a row and five of their last six, and fresh off a 27-22 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in a game that saw Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady struggle.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs RB requested release on Twitter last week. Andy Reid addressed that topic Friday
Seven days ago, on a Friday night during the Chiefs’ bye week, running back Ronald Jones sent a Twitter post that quickly went viral. “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now,” the tweet read. Jones, who signed as a free agent with the Chiefs in March, has...
Wichita Eagle
Texans QB Davis Mills’ Flaw That’s Holding Back Houston
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills knows what he has to do: stop throwing interceptions. Executing that mission, though, has proven to be an elusive pursuit for the Houston Texans' second-year quarterback. Case in example: the Texans' 29-17 loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night at NRG Stadium. Mills had...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’
The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
Wichita Eagle
‘Surprise’ Sale? Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder ‘Noodling’ Move with Commanders
FRISCO - The fact that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring potential transactions involving his NFL franchise earlier this week does not come as a "surprise'' to colleague Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys. “Well, I don’t think I was necessarily surprised,'' said Jones on 105.3 The Fan....
Wichita Eagle
Dine OR Dash? Nope - Cowboys ‘Gotta Have 2 RBs,’ Insists Coach
Tony Pollard excelled on Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the Bears. In the "Dak's Back'' 49-29 win, Pollard rushed for 131 yards, and three touchdowns with Zeke Elliott sidelined with a knee injury. But any thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys leaning on just Pollard were quickly squashed this week by...
Wichita Eagle
Frogs In The Pros: Where To Catch Your TCU Horned Frogs In NFL Week 9 Action
25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week X of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton completed 22 or 30...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Commanders predictions: Which winning streak continues in Week 9?
It might be easy for Vikings fans to start looking ahead to Week 10. If both teams win this week as expected, the Vikings will head to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a matchup of 7-1 teams on November 13th. That'll be a huge test for Kevin O'Connell's group, which has won five in a row since getting roughed up by the one healthy contender they've faced so far, the Eagles. It has a chance to be one of the biggest, most-hyped games of the 2022 regular season.
Wichita Eagle
Injuries Worsen For Chargers Coming Off Bye Week
COSTA MESA – The Chargers entered the bye week hoping to use the time away as an opportunity to rest up and get players healthy. But as they finished their final practice this week in preparation for the Falcons, the team is in worse shape now than when they entered the bye week.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 9 Game Against Titans
After a week off to recharge, refresh and hit the reset button for a bit, the Kansas City Chiefs will be back in action on Sunday Night Football this week. As the Tennessee Titans come rolling into town, the hosts have some good news on the injury front. Throughout the...
Comments / 0