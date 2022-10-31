ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos ‘Received a Number of Calls’ on WRs at Trade Deadline

Trading away pass rusher Bradley Chubb undoubtedly weakens the Denver Broncos for the rest of the season. That being said, after GM George Paton weighed up all the factors, it made sense to move on from Chubb now and get value in return. The $110 million deal Chubb subsequently received...
DENVER, CO
Final Vikings-Commanders Injury Report: Dalvin Tomlinson Out, Cam Dantzler Questionable

Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is officially out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, meaning Minnesota will be without one of its best, most impactful defenders. Tomlinson is dealing with a calf injury and wasn't able to practice at all this week, but there's hope that he'll be able to return for next week's huge matchup against the Bills.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Panthers vs Bengals: Friday Injury Report

DNP: Juston Burris (out), Stephen Sullivan (doubtful), Chuba Hubbard (out), Rashard Higgins (out) Limited: Donte Jackson (questionable) Full Participant: Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu, Sam Franklin, Taylor Moton, Amare Barno (questionable) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter...
Friday Injury Report: Two Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will have a hole to fill in their secondary once again. Safety Amani Hooker is one of two players the Titans have ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (7:20 p.m., NBC, FuboTV) because of injury. Additionally, Elijah Molden, who was designated for return to practice on Wednesday, won’t be added to the active roster this week, coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Patriots Headed For Colts-Style QB Problem?

The New England Patriots' matchup with the Indianapolis Colts is a bit like The Simpsons: What was once a Sunday staple in primetime has become a shell of its former self, still occupying a slot to end the weekend with little, if any, of the fanfare it carried in its heyday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bears Mid-Season Report Card: A Rockier Ride Ahead

The damage done by the NFL with a 17-game schedule includes traditional mid-season grades for teams. It's not really the middle point until about Friday of the ninth week, which is now. They need to add that 18th game in a hurry for symmetry's sake. For the Bears, the midpoint...
CHICAGO, IL
Rams vs. Buccaneers Week 9: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Los Angeles Rams travel to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday as they hope to extend the Buccaneers' losing streak. The Bucs are losers of three in a row and five of their last six, and fresh off a 27-22 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens in a game that saw Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady struggle.
TAMPA, FL
Texans QB Davis Mills’ Flaw That’s Holding Back Houston

HOUSTON -- Davis Mills knows what he has to do: stop throwing interceptions. Executing that mission, though, has proven to be an elusive pursuit for the Houston Texans' second-year quarterback. Case in example: the Texans' 29-17 loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night at NRG Stadium. Mills had...
HOUSTON, TX
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’

The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
DETROIT, MI
Dine OR Dash? Nope - Cowboys ‘Gotta Have 2 RBs,’ Insists Coach

Tony Pollard excelled on Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the Bears. In the "Dak's Back'' 49-29 win, Pollard rushed for 131 yards, and three touchdowns with Zeke Elliott sidelined with a knee injury. But any thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys leaning on just Pollard were quickly squashed this week by...
DALLAS, TX
Vikings-Commanders predictions: Which winning streak continues in Week 9?

It might be easy for Vikings fans to start looking ahead to Week 10. If both teams win this week as expected, the Vikings will head to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a matchup of 7-1 teams on November 13th. That'll be a huge test for Kevin O'Connell's group, which has won five in a row since getting roughed up by the one healthy contender they've faced so far, the Eagles. It has a chance to be one of the biggest, most-hyped games of the 2022 regular season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Injuries Worsen For Chargers Coming Off Bye Week

COSTA MESA – The Chargers entered the bye week hoping to use the time away as an opportunity to rest up and get players healthy. But as they finished their final practice this week in preparation for the Falcons, the team is in worse shape now than when they entered the bye week.
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 9 Game Against Titans

After a week off to recharge, refresh and hit the reset button for a bit, the Kansas City Chiefs will be back in action on Sunday Night Football this week. As the Tennessee Titans come rolling into town, the hosts have some good news on the injury front. Throughout the...
KANSAS CITY, MO

