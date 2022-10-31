It might be easy for Vikings fans to start looking ahead to Week 10. If both teams win this week as expected, the Vikings will head to Buffalo to take on the Bills in a matchup of 7-1 teams on November 13th. That'll be a huge test for Kevin O'Connell's group, which has won five in a row since getting roughed up by the one healthy contender they've faced so far, the Eagles. It has a chance to be one of the biggest, most-hyped games of the 2022 regular season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO