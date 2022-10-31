Edens Zero has been gearing up to come back for the highly anticipated second season of its anime run next year, and fans are getting hyped with a special new poster for the upcoming episodes! The first season of the anime adaptation for Hiro Mashima's newest manga series ended its run last year, and it was quickly announced that the anime would be coming back for a second season. There was a question as to whether or not that would be the case following the death of the director behind the first season, but soon fans will get to see the new episodes.

2 DAYS AGO