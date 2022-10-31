Read full article on original website
The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star
Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.
Adult Swim Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Rescuing It From Netflix
Adult Swim has cancelled a major fan-favorite series after rescuing from its previous Netflix cancellation in a shocking move after two seasons with the network. Lisa Hanawalt's Tuca & Bertie originally debuted as an original animated series with Netflix, but was not picked up for a second season until Adult Swim had revealed that they actually picked up the series for a new batch of episodes. The second season turned out to be such a success with Adult Swim that it was followed up by a third season that debuted earlier this Summer. Unfortunately, that's going to be it for now.
DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Reveals How He Settles Differences With Peter Safran
The era of DC Studios is officially upon us, with James Gunn and Peter Safran becoming the co-CEOs of the newly-minted film and television imprint. The duo, who have already brought to life projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, officially began their work at DC Studios on Tuesday — and it looks like Gunn already has a unique approach to solving disagreements between the two. In a recent tweet, Gunn shared a photo from several years prior of him and Safran playing a game of Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, joking that "when people ask how Peter Safran & I settle our differences while running DC, I tell them I do it how we've always done it, as this photo from a few years ago shows."
Henry Cavill Held Onto Superman Role in His Heart Even When It Was Outside His Control
Black Adam is now playing in theatres, and the movie's mid-credits scene has been a huge topic of discussion among DC fans who were thrilled to see the return of Henry Cavill return as Superman. Soon after the movie was released, it was revealed that the star is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. Cavill has since talked a lot about his return and shared more details with Deadline's The Film That Lit My Fuse video series this week. The actor talked about holding the role close to his heart even when a return didn't seem very likely.
Westworld Cancelled at HBO After Four Seasons
In a move that almost no one saw coming, HBO has cancelled Westworld after four seasons. This news comes after series co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have been vocal about wanting to wrap up the entire narrative with a fifth and final season. In a statement provided to THR, HBO writes: "Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey."
Another Chicago Med Star Just Left the Series
NBC's beloved One Chicago franchise is losing yet another star this year. During Wednesday night's new episode of Chicago Med, Asjha Cooper's character, Vanessa Taylor, announced that she had plans away from the hospital, effectively writing her off of the series. Following the episode's airing, Variety confirmed that Cooper had officially left the series and Wednesday represented her last episode of Chicago Med.
The Witcher Report Reveals New Details on Henry Cavill Leaving
Last week, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill was leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher following Season 3. Taking over the role for Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. At the time of the announcement, zero insight was provided by any party as to why Cavill was leaving. The prevailing assumption was that it was due to scheduling conflicts, but it may not be this simple.
Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Warned Her Not to Star in One of Her Worst Movies
Jennifer Lawrence has sported an eclectic filmography over the years, from Oscar-winning dramas to blockbuster fare like The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises. After taking a hiatus from screen acting after 2019's X-Men film Dark Phoenix, Lawrence has begun to speak more candidly about some of the less-than-perfect projects that she's taken on — including one that another A-lister tried to warn her about. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Lawrence revealed that she's not necessarily proud of Passengers, the critically-panned 2018 sci-fi film she co-starred in with Chris Pratt. As it turns out, superstar recording artist Adele actually told Lawrence not to sign on to the project, and Lawrence acknowledges that she "should have listened to her."
The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused
A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.
Breaking Bad and Westworld Star Aaron Paul Legally Changes His Name
Breaking Bad and Westworld star Aaron Paul has legally changed his name to... Aaron Paul. If your confused by that, know that Aaron Paul was originally born to the name "Aaron Paul Sturtevant," so this is indeed a significant change, even if the actor's legion of fans have never known him by any other name.
Edens Zero Readies for Season 2 With New Poster
Edens Zero has been gearing up to come back for the highly anticipated second season of its anime run next year, and fans are getting hyped with a special new poster for the upcoming episodes! The first season of the anime adaptation for Hiro Mashima's newest manga series ended its run last year, and it was quickly announced that the anime would be coming back for a second season. There was a question as to whether or not that would be the case following the death of the director behind the first season, but soon fans will get to see the new episodes.
Star Wars: Moff Gideon Rumored to Be Sporting New Look in The Mandalorian Season 3
In his various appearances in The Mandalorian, Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon largely relied on his ruthless and strategic actions to intimidate others, but according to a new rumor from Star Wars New Net, the villain might be taking on an intense look to strike fear into the hearts of his adversaries in Season 3 of the series. In fact, their report implies that Gideon could even be taking a style cue from Din Djarin himself when it comes to his ensemble, managing to utilize pieces of equipment that would be both fashionable and functional. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2023.
Netflix's Dahmer Falls Out of Top 10 After New Thriller, Crime Doc Released
After over a month of domaining Netflix, the hit original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has fallen out of the streaming service's daily Top 10 entirely for the first time. The Evan Peters-starring series has been a fan-favorite ever since it premiered, despite courting controversy the entire time as well. Premiering in September, the series arrived at the exact right time that people were looking for new horror content to watch ahead of the Halloween season, catapulting the series to the #2 English-language TV series of All-Time on Netflix. Now that October is over? Dahmer is done.
Naruto Cosplay Puts Cool New Spin on Momoshiki
Momoshiki might still be trapped in Boruto's body in both the Shonen franchise's anime and manga, but that isn't stopping his shadow from looming large in the series. While Code has taken the reins of the Kara Organization, the Otsutsuki are still pulling the strings as the underling to Jigen is attempting to get revenge following his master's death. Now, one cosplayer has perfectly given Momoshiki a gender swap using some spot-on cosplay for the most terrifying look that the villain has sported in the series to date.
The Witcher Fans Petition Netflix Following Henry Cavill News
Over the weekend, Netflix announced that following Season 3 Henry Cavill was stepping away from the role of Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of The Witcher. Starting with Season 4, the character will be played by Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, fans were shocked by the news when it was initially announced and since then this shock has evolved into anger and disappointment. To this end, fans have created a petition on Change.org to bring Cavill back and instead fire the writers of the show. The petition has achieved nearly 20,000 signatures in just three days.
Loki Nearly Included Many Other Timelines in MCU History
Loki Season 1 opened the doorway to an entire Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, by introducing the TVA (Time Variance Authority) and the entire concept of alternate universes and timelines. The bulk of Loki's six episodes saw the Trickster God following the TVA (and his own female variant, Sylvie) into wild new realities or places in time. We got to see historical events like the destruction of Pompeii (79 AD), dystopian futures like 2050 Alabama, alien worlds (Lamentis-1), and even a realm between realities that the TVA uses as a temporal dumping ground (The Void).
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
Survivor Host Jeff Probst Confirms a Major Element of the Game Is Changing for Good
Survivor has been making some changes to its returning from the pandemic, using the post-Winners at War seasons to usher in a new era of the iconic reality competition. The game is now shorter, going from 39 days to just 26, and it has been experimenting with a ton of new twists. Some of those twists, like the infamous hourglass, are already gone. Others are here to stay. The new merge is one of those wrinkles that is here to stay.
New The Strangers Movie Adds Oscar Winner to Cast
Earlier this year came word that horror series The Strangers, having hit a dead end with just two movies in ten years, was set to be rebooted with an all-new trilogy of films. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that another addition to the cast has been made with Academy Award Winner Rachel Shenton set to appear in the new movie as well (Shenton's Oscar comes from producing, writing, and starring in the live-action short The Silent Child). She joins Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, Teen Wolf's Froy Gutierrez, and The Rings of Power's Ema Horvath in the film's cast.
Spider-Man 4: New Details of Sam Raimi's Canceled Film Revealed
New details about Sam Raimi's plans for Spider-Man 4 have surfaced online, painting a good picture of the villains and struggles the webhead would've faced. Spider-Man 4 is one of cinema's greatest movies that never happened, largely because Raimi's films were so beloved with the exception of Spider-Man 3. Raimi had planned to come back and do a fourth film that could top all of the ones before it, but sadly, the film didn't come together and Sony favored a reboot. Many have longed for a fourth film for years, but as time goes on, it seems less and less likely that it will come to fruition.
