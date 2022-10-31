ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four years after buying land near 53rd North and Meridian, new restaurant is opening

By Carrie Rengers
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Back in 2018, Have You Heard? reported that Oklahoma-based Braum’s had purchased land near the southwest corner of 53rd North and Meridian to build a future restaurant and store.

Spokeswoman Amanda Beuchaw warned that it would be some time before the business would be built, but that time has come, and it will open Tuesday.

“Wichita is a great market and this will bring our total stores company-wide to 309,” president and CEO Drew Braum said in a news release.

The company has stores in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas and Missouri.

This is the 13th Braum’s in the Wichita area.

The business is more than 6,000 square feet and has seating for about 80 people with room for almost 40 more on a covered patio outside.

In addition to being a restaurant, Braum’s also has a market with grocery items such as meat, fruits and vegetables.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. daily.

Grand opening celebrations, with prizes and free offerings, will be Nov. 14 to Nov. 20.

The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

