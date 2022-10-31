Michigan State football’s 2023 class got a little slimmer on Wednesday night as three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson decommitted. The Texas native has been fighting through an injury all season long and hasn’t been evaluated much because he just can’t seem to stay healthy. It seems like this may have something to do with him leaving the Spartans’ class, but now Mel Tucker and Co. are in need of a quarterback.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO