Boebert and Frisch court voters in the Four Corners
In the run up to election day, the Four Corners region of Colorado has been getting some attention from the candidates running to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Adam Frisch appeared confident when he spoke with supporters in Durango just before the Women’s March on October 9. Frisch...
Friday, November 4
On today's newscast: Independence Pass is officially closed to drivers for the season, Aspen locals head to the United Nations "COP27" climate convening in Egypt, Garfield County voters are deciding between two candidates for clerk and recorder, Carbondale will celebrate Dia de los Muertos tonight at First Friday, COVID hospitalizations are going up in Colorado, and more.
Education is on the ballot in Colorado
Education issues are on the ballot in a variety of ways this year. Maeve Conran spoke with Erica Meltzer, Bureau Chief at Chalkbeat Colorado, to find out more. Maeve Conran: How is education and education issues, how are they showing up on ballots around Colorado this election season?. Erica Meltzer:...
Colorado could stop utility ratepayers from subsidizing the cost of extending service
You may not notice it when you pay your utility bill for gas, but for some, those bills have a hidden fossil fuel subsidy. It helps pay to link new homes to the natural gas system. And that is something climate scientists worry could lock in decades of climate-warming emissions. California recently scrapped these incentives, and now Colorado is considering a similar move. Colorado Public Radio's Sam Brasch reports.
Wednesday, November 2
On today's newscast, we’ve got updates from Pitkin County’s budget process, a tax proposal in Glenwood Springs, public health updates from around the region and more. Here’s some of the highlights: Pitkin County will continue paying into a local nonprofit’s program that provides grants, rebates and other energy efficiency advice for residents and businesses. Voters in Glenwood Springs are deciding whether they want to increase the city’s lodging tax to fund workforce housing. The federal government has approved nearly $70 million to cover some of Colorado's pandemic costs. And the CDC wants to survey the mental health of teenagers nationally.
Aspen Public Radio joins local media organizations to present findings from 2022 Spanish News & Information Survey
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, eight media organizations from across the Roaring Fork Valley presented findings from a recent valley-wide survey that aimed to gain insight on the Latino community’s perception of local news coverage. Members of the public were invited to attend the event at TACAW to network, ask questions, and provide feedback. The free event was catered by Latino-owned business, CC Café, located in Basalt.
Buglione discusses platform in run for Pitkin County sheriff
Voters are casting their ballots in Pitkin County for one of two sheriff candidates: incumbent Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and his challenger, Michael Buglione. Buglione, who has previously worked for the Aspen Police Department and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, spoke with Aspen Public Radio’s Halle Zander on Oct. 18 about how he plans to approach the job if he’s elected.
‘A celebration of life through the Day of the Dead’ comes to Carbondale for First Friday
Carbondale will celebrate Dia de los Muertos tonight at First Friday with a packed program of festive performances and a procession through downtown. People can expect to see performances tonight from Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico dancers, the Sopris Soarers, the Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra and Mezcla Socials. Other community partners producing the event include Carbondale Arts, The Thunder River Theatre Company and the Carbondale Chamber.
Hop to it: Almost six decades of Hervé Télémaque’s work to be exhibited at Aspen Art Museum
Since the late 1950s, artist Hervé Télémaque has captured the pervasive impact of racism, colonialism and imperialism through vibrant works that are often as visually playful as the themes are serious. Now, at the age of 84, the artist will finally have his first solo exhibition in...
Just the right medicine: ‘Mary Poppins’ a sweet antidote to the past two years.
No matter how long your day is or how long the next one looks like it’s going to be, it’s pretty hard not to smile when there are dozens of people tap-dancing on stage and when one of them is attached to cables, flying through the air. Rita...
Local artist paints ‘emotional and physical manifestations of motherhood’ in new show
Seven years ago, spurred by feelings of isolation and invisibility, artist Shawna Miller set out to document the weight and work of motherhood by painting it. Now, 17 of her pieces will be featured in a solo exhibition called “Love Letters to My Mother” at The Art Base in Basalt. An 18th piece isn’t part of the formal exhibition but will be available in the shop.
