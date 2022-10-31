On today's newscast, we’ve got updates from Pitkin County’s budget process, a tax proposal in Glenwood Springs, public health updates from around the region and more. Here’s some of the highlights: Pitkin County will continue paying into a local nonprofit’s program that provides grants, rebates and other energy efficiency advice for residents and businesses. Voters in Glenwood Springs are deciding whether they want to increase the city’s lodging tax to fund workforce housing. The federal government has approved nearly $70 million to cover some of Colorado's pandemic costs. And the CDC wants to survey the mental health of teenagers nationally.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO