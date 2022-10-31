ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry County, TX

Janie Searsy

Brenda Jane “Janie” Searsy, of Brownfield, TX passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 surrounded by her loving family into the presence of her Heavenly Father. Janie was born October 14, 1949 to LD and Babe Hamm in Brownfield, TX. She grew up learning to work on the farm with her big sister, Betty and little brother, Ace. She graduated from Plains High School where she excelled in making lifelong friends, her scholastic studies and athletic exploits, including, gymnastics, volleyball and twirling. She graduated from South Plains Junior College where she did her studies, gymnastics, twirling & loving life. Janie, a life-long Raider fan, graduated from Texas Tech with a BA in education in 1984. Inspiring children through teaching became a passion that she continued for thirty years at Loop ISD; a natural encourager that loved each of her students as her own.
BROWNFIELD, TX
Brownfield ISD will get back with the City of Brownfield on dumping proposal

The Brownfield City Council had its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday morning, November 3, 2022. The Council got together to speak about a couple of things on the agenda one of them being the discussion from Brownfield ISD to reduce or waive the landfill charges for demolishing the old middle school. After a lengthy closed-door session, the Council offered BISD a proposal.
BROWNFIELD, TX
Impact Lubbock holding free women’s Health Clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas—Impact Lubbock’s mission is to serve the underserved population across Lubbock. The organization will be hosting a free women’s health clinic for all uninsured women on November 5. To register call 806-319-5291.
LUBBOCK, TX
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
LUBBOCK, TX
Potential rain and a cold front ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated severe storms will return to portions of West Texas late tomorrow evening into early Friday morning. Stronger storms may produce one-inch sized hail and winds over 60 mph. That’s tomorrow’s forecast, today it was another day of spring weather with fog this morning, sun and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Jennifer “DeeDee” Ann Perez

A Graveside Service will be held for Jennifer “DeeDee” Ann Perez at 9:30 am on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Meadow Cemetery followed by a 10:30 am Memorial Service at Meadow First Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Tom Heath. There will be a public viewing at Brownfield Funeral...
MEADOW, TX
‘Devastating news,’ Lubbock ISD releases statement after two Lubbock High students among 4 killed

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning. Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old […]
LUBBOCK, TX

