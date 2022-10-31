Brenda Jane “Janie” Searsy, of Brownfield, TX passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 surrounded by her loving family into the presence of her Heavenly Father. Janie was born October 14, 1949 to LD and Babe Hamm in Brownfield, TX. She grew up learning to work on the farm with her big sister, Betty and little brother, Ace. She graduated from Plains High School where she excelled in making lifelong friends, her scholastic studies and athletic exploits, including, gymnastics, volleyball and twirling. She graduated from South Plains Junior College where she did her studies, gymnastics, twirling & loving life. Janie, a life-long Raider fan, graduated from Texas Tech with a BA in education in 1984. Inspiring children through teaching became a passion that she continued for thirty years at Loop ISD; a natural encourager that loved each of her students as her own.

BROWNFIELD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO