Read full article on original website
Related
towntalkradio.com
Janie Searsy
Brenda Jane “Janie” Searsy, of Brownfield, TX passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 surrounded by her loving family into the presence of her Heavenly Father. Janie was born October 14, 1949 to LD and Babe Hamm in Brownfield, TX. She grew up learning to work on the farm with her big sister, Betty and little brother, Ace. She graduated from Plains High School where she excelled in making lifelong friends, her scholastic studies and athletic exploits, including, gymnastics, volleyball and twirling. She graduated from South Plains Junior College where she did her studies, gymnastics, twirling & loving life. Janie, a life-long Raider fan, graduated from Texas Tech with a BA in education in 1984. Inspiring children through teaching became a passion that she continued for thirty years at Loop ISD; a natural encourager that loved each of her students as her own.
towntalkradio.com
Brownfield ISD will get back with the City of Brownfield on dumping proposal
The Brownfield City Council had its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday morning, November 3, 2022. The Council got together to speak about a couple of things on the agenda one of them being the discussion from Brownfield ISD to reduce or waive the landfill charges for demolishing the old middle school. After a lengthy closed-door session, the Council offered BISD a proposal.
fox34.com
Lubbock residents’ homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
everythinglubbock.com
Impact Lubbock holding free women’s Health Clinic
LUBBOCK, Texas—Impact Lubbock’s mission is to serve the underserved population across Lubbock. The organization will be hosting a free women’s health clinic for all uninsured women on November 5. To register call 806-319-5291.
fox34.com
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
Lubbock man accused of shooting at people 9 days before shooting man in the head
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accused of the October 21 murder of Severo Losoya was also charged for an incident where two people were shot at while driving nine days prior. Alvin Flores, 42, was arrested October 25. He was charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Taking […]
fox34.com
Potential rain and a cold front ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated severe storms will return to portions of West Texas late tomorrow evening into early Friday morning. Stronger storms may produce one-inch sized hail and winds over 60 mph. That’s tomorrow’s forecast, today it was another day of spring weather with fog this morning, sun and...
towntalkradio.com
Jennifer “DeeDee” Ann Perez
A Graveside Service will be held for Jennifer “DeeDee” Ann Perez at 9:30 am on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Meadow Cemetery followed by a 10:30 am Memorial Service at Meadow First Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Tom Heath. There will be a public viewing at Brownfield Funeral...
LPD report details ‘chaotic’ scene at Lubbock hotel shooting
e Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a "chaotic" scene of a shooting at the Hub City Inn that left one person seriously injured.
Lubbock man uses gun to defend himself during burglary, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man used a gun to defend himself during a vehicle burglary early Monday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the report, the victim told a Lubbock Police officer that he grabbed a firearm after he noticed his vehicle lights turn on around 1:25 a.m. […]
‘Devastating news,’ Lubbock ISD releases statement after two Lubbock High students among 4 killed
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning. Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old […]
Shots fired after man points ‘sawed-off shotgun’ at girlfriend, LPD report said
Shots were fired after a man pointed a "sawed-off shotgun" at his girlfriend during an argument early Saturday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Notice a new fee on your Sonic Drive-In order? Here’s why
If you noticed an extra charge on your receipt after a visit to a Lubbock Sonic Drive-In, franchisee Rodney Warren said inflation is to blame.
Comments / 0