7 restaurants around Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch cited by health inspectors

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for problems including no handwashing, unsafe food temperatures and greasy equipment.

Here is what inspectors found:

El Tizon Grill, 6703 14th St. W. #111, Bradenton

An employee entered the kitchen to begin work and failed to wash hands before putting on gloves. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

An employee changed gloves without washing hands. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

An employee touched their face with gloved hands and then failed to change gloves/wash hands. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

Raw beef was stored over cooked chicken and pork in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Beef steak, pork and ham were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse. The items were discarded.

Raw eggs were held at ambient temperature in a dry storage area. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse. The eggs were discarded.

Raw beef, chicken and pork were not date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

Hood filters were soiled and dripping with grease.

Raw shell eggs and fryer oil were stored on the floor in a dry storage area. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Sage Biscuit Cafe, 6656 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Cooked salmon, crab cakes, raw shrimp, boiled eggs and blue cheese dressing were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The shrimp was relocated to a walk-in cooler. The other items had been held overnight. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse, and the items were discarded.

Quinoa was date-marked as more than a week old. A stop sale was issued due to food not being in sound condition. The quinoa was discarded.

Soda machine nozzles were soiled.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing.

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in an ice machine.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit two days later.

Takos Cantina, 5770 Ranch Lake Blvd. #116, Bradenton

Shredded chicken, cooked beef, housemade salsa, queso, sour cream, milk, raw shell eggs and cooked peppers were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a walk-in cooler. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse. The items were removed to be discarded. A service call was in place for the walk-in cooler.

A toxic cleaner was stored next to a chip and salsa dispensing area in the kitchen. Corrective action was taken.

Non-food-grade bags were in use in a steam table to store tortillas. Corrective action was taken.

Medicine was stored on a prep shelf next to clean equipment. Corrective action was taken.

No paper towels were provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Walk-in cooler shelves were soiled.

Hood filters, the hood system and a wall behind the cook line were soiled.

An ice scoop handle was in contact with ice. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

A follow-up inspection was required.

New Garden, 4629 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

A grease interceptor/trap was overflowing onto the ground.

Vegetables were stored under raw beef in a freezer. Corrective action was taken.

Beef, pork, chicken and shrimp were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing and/or wiping cloths.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Shrimp was thawing at room temperature in standing water. Corrective action was taken.

Salad oil was stored on the floor.

Floors were soiled in multiple areas.

A cook was not wearing a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant’s current license was not displayed.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit two days later.

Speaks Clam Bar, 8764 S.R. 70 E., Lakewood Ranch

A 25 gallon amount of house-made sweet tomato sauce had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse. A restaurant operator marked the item to be discarded.

Scallops, alfredo sauce and vodka sauce were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken. The items were relocated to a walk-in cooler.

Required food safety training was expired for some employees.

Employee bags were stored on a storage shelf and in contact with to-go containers. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Little Caesars Pizza, 573 10th St. E., Palmetto

A can of mushrooms was dented.

A vacuum breaker was missing at a mop sink.

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

No paper towels were provided at multiple employee handwash sinks.

No handwashing sign was posted at an employee handwash sink.

Cases of chicken wings were stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler.

Employee drinks were stored on a food prep table. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Uncle Nick’s N.Y. Style Bagels, Subs & Deli, 5917 Manatee Ave. W. #301, Bradenton

Required food safety training was expired or not available for multiple employees.

No written procedures were available for use of time as a public health control to monitor potentially hazardous food items.

Shelves where clean dishes were stored were soiled.

Reach-in cooler gaskets were soiled.

The ice chute on a soda machine was soiled with mold-like substance.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com .

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.