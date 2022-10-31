ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

$313K LOTTO Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kctD4_0it7y2Lt00
A lucky person won more than $300,000 at a Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh. Photo Credit: Photo by Dylan Nolte on Unsplash and Google Maps street view

With all eyes focused on the growing Powerball jackpot that's now hit $1 billion, someone in the Hudson Valley managed to win big by picking five correct numbers in the LOTTO game.

The lucky winner, who purchased the ticket in Orange County, may not have won the $8 million grand prize, but will pocket $313,715 before taxes.

The winning numbers included 23-25-39-47-51-52 + 30 as the multiplier.

The ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh, lottery officials said.

Maybe the winner's luck will hold and they will take some of that cash and try their luck at winning the $1 billion Powerball game set for Monday, Oct. 31.

to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in the Bronx

Multiple third-prize Powerball tickets from last night's drawing were sold in New York, including one in the Bronx. A third-prize ticket was sold at the Check Cashing Place on Claremont Parkway in the Bronx. The tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for Nov. 2 were 2-11-22-35-60...
BRONX, NY
101.5 WPDH

Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh

After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Second Time in a Week! Orange County has Big Lottery Winner

Orange County is quickly becoming the luckiest county in the Hudson Valley!. In the last few weeks, many of us have gotten caught up in Powerball "mania" all across the Hudson Valley! Just last week there was a big winner in Chester, where one player won a cool $1 million second prize in the popular game. With nobody matching all five numbers and the Powerball in quite some time, the current jackpot for this Wednesday (11/2) is $1.2 Billion.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Kingston Restaurant Reportedly Closed After 40+ Years

One of the Hudson Valley's best Mexican restaurants in Kingston has reportedly closed. After living in Kingston for many years, one thing I remember is that Kingston is home to some great restaurants!! One restaurant I remember specifically was the Armadillo. If you like Mexican food and great margaritas, Thursday at the Armadillo was THE PLACE TO BE!
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY

Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

City of Poughkeepsie Names First Ever Director of Youth Services

Big news for the City of Poughkeepsie! City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison has announced the creation of the Director of Youth Services position, and how it will be key to the city's overall strategy to create a Children's Cabinet to bring together school districts, government agencies, child-serving community organizations and other local stakeholders to improve the lives of youth and families. Rolison announced that Karen Williams has been named the first Director of Youth Services.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Sun River Health To Open White Plains Location

Sun River Health is opening a health center in White Plains in January!. We are a network of over 45 community health centers that has been providing award-winning, affordable, complete health care to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island since 1975. Serving patients of all...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
PIX11

NY lottery ticket worth $313,715 sold

NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — The New York lottery shared some disappointing news Monday; after mistakenly saying Sunday that a lucky lottery player in New York was set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars, officials said the ticket was actually worth far less. The second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO […]
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Old Car Remains Uncovered from Creek in Kingston, New York

An old car frame was recently pulled out of the Hudson River and the pictures look like something straight out of an episode of Unsolved Mysteries. The entire frame of a vehicle was recently found in Rondout Creek in Kingston. The frame appears to split in half and it even has two tires still attached. According to a post on the City of Kingston's Government page, the vehicle was uncovered as part of a $10 million Waste Water Treatment upgrade project. The project brings upgrades to the creek's outfall. It was apparently during these rebuilds when the old car was found.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Portnoy Reviews Roman Pie At Montclair's Teglia Pizza Bar

One of Montclair's newer pizzerias got a visit from Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy, who's been spending a significant amount of time in the Garden State sampling pies. Portnoy stopped into Teglia Pizza Bar at 438 Bloomfield Ave., to nibble on the Roman pie. The shop sources locally and promises...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
397K+
Followers
58K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy