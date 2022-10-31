Read full article on original website
MLive.com
The Final Four: Jackson-area picks for the last four football teams left standing
JACKSON -- We are down to four teams left standing in high school football in the Jackson area. Two of those teams are playing each other, so that means three games on the schedule for Week 11. We have a pair of regular season rematches, as Manchester visits Napoleon and...
West Catholic beats Grand Rapids Catholic Central for district title
The West Catholic volleyball team beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central in 4 sets on Thursday to cliam a division 2 volleyball district championship
Hastings, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Michigan high school football: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline.
Michigan high school football playoffs: Brother Rice getting hot, beats WL Western, 30-22
Records can be deceiving. After going 3-5 during the regular season while facing a gauntlet of challenging Catholic League Central Division and non-league foes, Birmingham Brother Rice has found its footing in the Division 3 state football playoffs. Rice stymied host Walled Lake Western’s high-octane offense, which had been averaging nearly 42 points per...
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
CIF-SS girls' tennis playoffs: Palm Desert begins title chase with home win over Troy High School
Top-ranked Palm Desert High School started its CIF-SS Division 2 playoff run with a comfortable victory Friday afternoon. The Aztecs, who rolled through the Desert Empire League unbeaten, defeated Troy High School 11-7 in the second round. ...
