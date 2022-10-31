Union Mourns On-Duty Death Of Firefighter Who Suffered Medical Emergency In Baltimore

Juan Wilson Photo Credit: Twitter/@BCFDL734

A paramedic and firefighter in Baltimore who suffered a medical emergency while on the job last month died over the weekend, officials announced.

Juan Wilson, 34, an 11-year veteran of the Baltimore City Fire Department died on Sunday, Oct. 30 after he suffered an undisclosed medical emergency at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 while tending to a patient.

According to the Baltimore Firefighters Union, on the day of the incident, firefighters immediately began to take care of the initial patient, as well as Wilson, who was transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center in critical condition.

He had been in the hospital since Sept. 19 before dying on Sunday morning.

Services for Wilson have not been announced. The Firefighters Union said that the Widow’s and Orphans fund will be assisting his family.

“All BCFD fire stations will half-staff the department flag until sunset (on the) day of the funeral,” a spokesperson stated. "We ask that you pray for the Wilson family, friends of Juan’s, and those affected by his untimely passing.”

