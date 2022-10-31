Prescriptions for Tamiflu (oseltamivir), a popular influenza antiviral, are higher this year than they have been for the last nine flu seasons, according to GoodRx. Nationwide, filled prescriptions for Tamiflu are 11.5 times higher compared to this time last year, when they accounted for 0.02 percent of fills. As of Nov. 1, the fill rate is at 0.33 percent — which is a 65 percent increase compared to last year's flu season's peak, which was 0.20 percent at the end of March 2022.

