3 in 4 teens lost weight in obesity drug trial
After taking an obesity drug each week for more than a year, 73 percent of teenage study participants recorded a weight loss of at least 5 percent. The results were published Nov. 2 in The New England Journal of Medicine. Research sponsored by Novo Nordisk — the drugmaker that sells...
Patients hospitalwide more likely to die when ED is overcrowded: study
Emergency department crowding affects death rates hospitalwide, according to a recent study from University Park, Pa.-based Penn State and the University of California San Francisco. Researchers examined more than 5 million discharge records from California hospitals between October 2015 and December 2017, according to a Nov. 4 article on Penn...
Price of new cancer drugs jumps 53% in 4 years, report finds
The cost of new cancer drugs taken at home rose more than 25 percent from 2017 to 2021, and the price of all new cancer drugs and infusion treatments jumped 53 percent, according to a Nov. 2 report from California Representative Katie Porter's office. Cancer drugs are 3.7 times more...
AHA updates guidelines for aortic disease diagnosis, treatment
The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology released updated guidelines for diagnosing and treating aortic diseases. The guidelines, published Nov. 2 in the Journal of American College of Cardiology and the AHA journal Circulation, replace two older documents for treating the aorta. The guidelines made updates on who...
CMS final rule cuts cardiology reimbursements: 3 takeaways
CMS issued its final rule for the 2023 Physician Fee Schedule, which provides both good and bad news for cardiologists. "[It's] a good news, bad news scenario. The good news is that the adjustments are less draconian than what had been initially proposed…. The bad news [is] reflective of just the entire process," Edward Fry, MD, president of the Washington, D.C.-based American College of Cardiology, told TCTMD.
CDC updates clinical guidelines for prescribing opioids
The CDC has released updated and expanded recommendations on providing pain care for adults with short- and long-term pain, which replace 2016 guidelines. The new recommendations, published Nov. 3, address four areas:. Determining whether or not to initiate opioids for pain. Selecting opioids and determining dosages. Deciding duration of initial...
53% of monkeypox cases may spread days before symptom onset, study suggests
A new study from researchers in the U.K. suggests monkeypox spread may occur up to four days before symptoms surface, and that presymptomatic transmission might be more "substantial" than previously thought. The findings were published Nov. 2 in the BMJ. Researchers examined data on 2,746 people diagnosed with monkeypox in...
Common flu drug in high demand
Prescriptions for Tamiflu (oseltamivir), a popular influenza antiviral, are higher this year than they have been for the last nine flu seasons, according to GoodRx. Nationwide, filled prescriptions for Tamiflu are 11.5 times higher compared to this time last year, when they accounted for 0.02 percent of fills. As of Nov. 1, the fill rate is at 0.33 percent — which is a 65 percent increase compared to last year's flu season's peak, which was 0.20 percent at the end of March 2022.
With 282M vaccine jabs, pharmacists saved healthcare $450B, study estimates
Pharmacist-administered COVID-19 vaccines have averted 1 million U.S. deaths and saved $450 billion in healthcare costs, according to estimates published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. The study pulled data from published literature, government agencies and professional pharmacy associations to determine the number of COVID-19 vaccines pharmacists have...
4 injuries spur recall of 60K bacterial filters
In a Class I recall, the most serious type, devicemaker Teleflex recalled 60,500 bacterial filters in response to four injuries and 36 complaints of the filter separating from breathing systems. Teleflex's Iso-Gard Filter S filters connect to respiratory devices used in ICUs and operating rooms to protect patients from airborne...
Mayo partners with medical diagnostics company to develop AI tests
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is partnering with medical diagnostics company Numares to develop reliable artificial intelligence-powered testing for patients with chronic diseases. The German medical diagnostics company recently moved to the United States and expects its kidney function and cardiac risk tests to receive FDA clearance early next year. This...
Dr. Samuel Katz, co-creator of measles vaccine, dies at 95
Samuel Katz, MD, a prominent virologist and pediatrician who helped create the measles vaccine, died Oct. 31 at age 95, The Washington Post reported. Dr. Katz graduated from Boston-based Harvard Medical School in 1952. He completed his residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital, where he later became a staff member, working alongside John Enders, PhD, an immunologist who won a Nobel Prize in Medicine for his polio research. Drs. Katz and Enders, along with other collaborators, spent more than a decade developing a vaccine for measles, which was licensed in the U.S. in 1963.
2 Pfizer updates: bivalent booster efficacy and a combo flu, COVID-19 vaccine
After Pfizer raised its projected COVID-19 vaccine annual revenue to $34 billion, the drugmaker reported positive results for its modified booster and began testing a vaccine candidate intended for COVID-19 and flu. 1. Compared to its original vaccine formula, Pfizer's omicron-focused booster elicited a response with four times higher neutralizing...
COVID-19 disrupts gut bacteria, increasing risk of infections
Researchers at NYU Langone Health in New York City found COVID-19 alone, and not the initial use of antibiotics, damages the gut microbiome. The report, published Nov. 1 in Nature Communications, followed 96 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2020 in New York City and New Haven, Conn. Researchers found most patients had low gut microbiome diversity with a full quarter dominated by a single type of bacteria. In 20 percent of patients, antibiotic-resistant bacteria were found migrating into the bloodstream, making the patients more susceptible to secondary infection.
