The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago AIS Commissioner asked in Confirmation Hearing About Buying Vacant Buildings to Address Migrant, Homeless NeedsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in CTA stabbing that seriously wounded rider
CHICAGO - A man was charged with stabbing another Red Line passenger Thursday morning near the North/Clybourn station. The 49-year-old was arrested shortly after stabbing and seriously wounding a 40-year-old man who was riding the train around 5:42 a.m., police said. The victim suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and...
fox32chicago.com
Citing state law, judge reduces bail for pregnant Chicago woman charged with murder
CHICAGO - A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won’t have to give birth behind bars. The decision got no argument from prosecutors, even though just last week they asked a different judge to hold Keshia Golden without bail.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, charged in West Loop carjacking
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged with an armed carjacking last August in the West Loop. The 14-year-old was identified as one of the people who forcefully took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 24-year-old woman on Aug. 12 in the first block of South Jefferson Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Girl, 16, charged in armed carjacking in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A teenage girl was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Thursday in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 16-year-old was one of a group of people who took a vehicle from a 34-year-old man at gunpoint in the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban man fatally shot his wife in the head on Halloween: prosecutors
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban man is accused of fatally shooting his wife on Halloween, prosecutors said. Timothy Gordon, 46, of Montgomery, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, domestic battery and aggravated assault.
fox32chicago.com
Suspected Nazi uniform worn by student on Halloween causes uproar at South Loop high school
CHICAGO - A Jones College Prep High School student who wore a German soldier uniform to school on Halloween has caused an uproar because it was widely interpreted to be the garb of a Nazi soldier. Distressed students pointed the costume out to their principal, Joe Powers, but Powers explained...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 25, wounded when gunfire breaks out in Austin
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 25-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 1:24 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5400 block of West Madison Street, police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with gunning down girlfriend’s ex while picking up kids in Bridgeport grocery store parking lot
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting to death his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in the parking lot of a busy Bridgeport grocery store last year. On Nov. 7, 2021, Adrian Soto and his girlfriend drove to a Mariano’s in the 3100 block of South...
fox32chicago.com
Lawyers for accused cop killers want to question former CPD Superintendent Garry McCarthy
CHICAGO - Lawyers for three men charged in the decade-old murder of a Chicago police officer want to put former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy on the witness stand to answer questions about the monthslong dragnet that led to the trio’s arrests. A trove of 35,000 pages of emails recently...
fox32chicago.com
4 men wounded, 1 critically, in Humboldt Park shooting
CHICAGO - Four men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Humboldt Park Thursday night. At about 6:44 p.m., four men were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago when they were approached by four male offenders who produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A...
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
fox32chicago.com
Civilian police oversight panel delivers blistering critique of CPD’s proposed $1.94B budget
CHICAGO - Chicago is spending more on policing with little to show for it because the Chicago Police Department lacks "a long-term, data-driven strategy to reduce violence" and determine where and when officers should be allocated, a civilian oversight panel has concluded. With a month to review the Chicago Police...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Cook County Chief Judge says 'cash bail doesn't work'
CHICAGO - A top Cook County Republican and several Democrats in the Chicago City Council are urging voters to vote "no" on Chief Judge Tim Evans. "We know that there was over a hundred alone that were violent criminals that were on electronic monitoring that went on to commit other violent crimes up to and including murder," said Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison of Palos Park.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, killed in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was in the street just before midnight in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when someone in a dark sedan started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
South Side shooting leaves woman critically injured: police
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the chest Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Police say the victim, 24, was standing on the sidewalk in the 9000 block of South Laflin Street in the Brainerd area when someone opened fire. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m., and the victim...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, shot in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The 19-year-old was walking around 9:25 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when shots rang out from a group of males standing in the alley, police said. He suffered a...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Park Manor residents warned of recent armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a warning to Park Manor residents Thursday after a string of recent armed robberies. In each incident, one to two gunmen approach a victim, flash a handgun and demand their property before fleeing on foot or inside a vehicle, according to a CPD community alert.
fox32chicago.com
Car thieves targeting auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Cars have been stolen recently from auto shops on Chicago's Northwest Side, police announced in an alert Friday. In at least four incidents this November, three men have entered vehicle repair shops and driven off with cars that were inside, police said. The car thefts happened at the...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 49, shot while riding in car in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding in a vehicle Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 49-year-old was in the car traveling westbound around 6:42 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 26th Street, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was...
