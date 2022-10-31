Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Penn State Football: The Future is Now
With two losses on the record, is it time for Penn State Football to look to the future?. Last Saturday’s game against Ohio State resulted in yet another disheartening defeat for Penn State football. The 44-31 score knocked Penn State out of any conference championship or national playoff hopes.
How to watch Penn State at Indiana: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup will kick off at 3:30 p.m.
3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday
The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Men’s Hockey Earns First Ever Win Over No. 1 Ranked Opponent
Penn State fans are focused on football this weekend, but the men’s hockey team made sure they gave them something to pay attention to. Beating the No. 1 team in the country, for the first time in program history, will get that done. No. 13 Penn State dominated No....
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Football Sights and Sounds: Practice for Indiana sans Tengwall, Lee and Fashanu
Welcome to another Wednesday of Sights and Sounds from Penn State practice. Penn State is fresh off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State and is currently preparing for Indiana, who just lost its top receiver for the season. It was business as usual for Penn State during the open portion...
College wrestling rankings: Penn State No. 1 in preseason Top 30 for 2022-23, per InterMat
College wrestling is back, now that the calendar has turned to November. Teams are set to take the mats with opening dual meets and early-season tournaments on the horizon. Penn State is No. 1 in the preseason top 30 rankings, according to InterMat. The Big Ten is the dominant conference, as Iowa and Ohio State are also in the top 5.
Jersey Shore, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
'I Wouldn't Wish This On My Worst Enemy': Penn State Pizzeria Trashed In Review By Portnoy
Sounds more like a gym sock than an enjoyable meal, but it's how Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy described a slice of pizza he tried from College Pizza at State College. While Portnoy is certainly known as a tough pizza critic, this slice didn't even come close during the One Bite review: 1. It didn't score much higher on the One Bite app: 1.8.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
State College
State High Student Reported Missing
Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to an email from State College Area School District to families. No photograph or additional details have been...
Delta is adding flights from State College to New York, but is ending one service
The change begins in January.
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
State College developer looking to buy Lycoming Mall
Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall, which is now down to under 10 stores, may be repurposed soon. State College-based developer Famvest LLC is reportedly looking into buying the property by December. Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developer is looking into possibly bringing in a mix of housing and commercial use for the 800,000-square-foot property. When asked if retailers would be part of the plans, Fink said it's possible, but not at the volume the mall once...
Two Penn State Students Arrested For Threats Posted On Social Media: Authorities
Two Penn State Altoona students have been arrested in connection to threats they made on social media, authorities say. Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, was arrested first followed by Benjamin Dous, 20, of Pennsylvania for posting threats on the social media app Yik Yak — posting on the Altoona Penn State campus within 5 miles of each other on Oct. 30, according to the criminal complaints obtained by Daily Voice.
Taste of the Town announces location change in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County United Way (CCUW) has announced some big changes for this years Taste of the Town that will allow more people to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. The organization’s signature fundraising event typically sells out leaving people hungry for the experience. They’ve now announced that […]
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22
A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
wccsradio.com
ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY
A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
abc27.com
Casino in Cumberland County delays opening
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
Pennsylvania man acquitted of Christmas Eve murder charges in Upper Peninsula
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI – A Pennsylvania man charged with murder in the Upper Peninsula has been acquitted of all charges. WLUC-TV reports that a jury found Nicholas Millard, 30, of Spring Mills, not guilty of all four felony charges after an eight-day trial in Gogebic County. Millard was charged...
Woman seriously injured after head-on crash with tractor-trailer in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old State College woman was flown to UPMC Altoona after she collided head-on with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning. On Nov. 3 around 2:15 a.m., State College police arrived at a two-vehicle crash that happened on North Atherton Street at Hillcrest Avenue. Police said the woman was driving north in […]
