ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Penn State Football: The Future is Now

With two losses on the record, is it time for Penn State Football to look to the future?. Last Saturday’s game against Ohio State resulted in yet another disheartening defeat for Penn State football. The 44-31 score knocked Penn State out of any conference championship or national playoff hopes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
High School Football PRO

Jersey Shore, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Shamokin High School football team will have a game with Jersey Shore High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SHAMOKIN, PA
State College

State High Student Reported Missing

Ferguson Township police are looking for a missing 16-year-old State College Area High School student. Musa N. Elsaid, a male junior at the high school, was reported missing on Thursday afternoon, according to an email from State College Area School District to families. No photograph or additional details have been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA

I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State College developer looking to buy Lycoming Mall

Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall, which is now down to under 10 stores, may be repurposed soon. State College-based developer Famvest LLC is reportedly looking into buying the property by December. Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developer is looking into possibly bringing in a mix of housing and commercial use for the 800,000-square-foot property. When asked if retailers would be part of the plans, Fink said it's possible, but not at the volume the mall once...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Daily Voice

Two Penn State Students Arrested For Threats Posted On Social Media: Authorities

Two Penn State Altoona students have been arrested in connection to threats they made on social media, authorities say. Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, was arrested first followed by Benjamin Dous, 20, of Pennsylvania for posting threats on the social media app Yik Yak — posting on the Altoona Penn State campus within 5 miles of each other on Oct. 30, according to the criminal complaints obtained by Daily Voice.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Taste of the Town announces location change in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County United Way (CCUW) has announced some big changes for this years Taste of the Town that will allow more people to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. The organization’s signature fundraising event typically sells out leaving people hungry for the experience. They’ve now announced that […]
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper On Leave After Deadly Shooting During 100MPH Chase On US 22

A multi-county police chase ended when a Pennsylvania state police trooper shot and killed a Johnstown man, on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities say. When Richland Township police arrived to investigate a domestic disturbance 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor, took off from a woman's home in Cambria County in a white BMW at a high rate of speed around 2:30 p.m., according to Pennsylvania state police.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

ONE KILLED AFTER POLICE CHASE ENDS ON ROUTE 22 IN DERRY

A Johnstown man was killed by state police after a chase that started in Cambria County and ended on Route 22 in Derry Township on Thursday. At 2:30 yesterday, state troopers were asked to assist Richland Township Police with a vehicle pursuit that had started in Cambria County and went on to Route 22 West in Indiana County. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown, was armed with a handgun and was wanted on felony charges connected with a domestic violence incident in Cambria County. The chase went through Indiana County and into Westmoreland County, when, according to Public Information Officer Trooper Steven Limani at a news conference yesterday, officers tried to stop him by using a “Pit Maneuver”.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Casino in Cumberland County delays opening

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg’s Parx Casino announced on Nov. 2 that the completion of the project has been delayed. Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors to the public in November of 2022. The casino now isn’t set to be completed until early 2023, according to Parx Casino’s website.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy