Toledo, OH

President trump 2020
4d ago

It's still no where near the price of gas when MY president, the great President Donald Trump was in office!! Biden did this!!! He's the reason it costs a arm and a leg to fill your gas tank!! Thanks for nothing Democrats!!!

Investigators release cause of fatal BP-Husky refinery fire

Federal investigators have determined that the Sept. 20 fatal fire at the BP-Husky refinery on Cedar Point Road in Oregon was caused when flammable chemicals accidentally released at the refinery ignited. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released its findings Monday, adding that the investigation into the incident...
OREGON, OH
Man found dead in Perrysburg Township fire late Thursday

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A late-night fire in Perrysburg Township left one man dead Thursday. The fire broke out at the Titleist Club Apartments located on Mandell Road near Bates around 10:30 p.m. The Wood County coroner's office identified the victim as Justin Dotson. His age has not yet been...
PERRYSBURG, OH
Toledo voters consider issue 21 ahead of election Nov. 8

TOLEDO, Ohio — Issue 21 in Toledo makes a number of changes to the city charter, but maybe the most eye-catching is the extension of term limits for the mayor. There are 12 other provisions, including removing a city residency requirement for employees and the ability to use capital funds to improve roads.
TOLEDO, OH
BGSU holds Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is hosting the Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit. This is a chance for educators and community leaders to gather and discuss solutions to the nationwide decline in teachers. Recent federal data shows teacher preparation programs have seen a decline by 35%,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Jennewine, Sobecki face-off for Lucas County Commissioner

TOLEDO, Ohio — With four days left until election day candidates Lisa Sobecki and John Jennewine are looking to be the next Lucas County commissioner. The winner will join current commissioners and Tina Skeldon Wozniak and Pete Gerken, both Democrats for a four-year term. Sobecki has served eight years...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 NB down traffic early Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-75 caused traffic hiccups for drivers Monday morning. This occurred near the Wales Road exit around 5 a.m. Two lanes on I-75 Northbound were shut down for a period of time. As of 7 a.m., all lanes on the northbound...
TOLEDO, OH
Man indicted in previously unsolved 2021 double homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted Raequan Johnson on two counts of murder with a firearm Thursday for the July 2021 shooting deaths of 27-year-old Willie Walker and 23-year-old Elisa Molina. Walker and Molina were killed in a double homicide on July 24, 2021 at the...
TOLEDO, OH
UToledo ranked in top 50% of world's best universities

TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo (UT) was one of only 280 universities in the United States to receive an international ranking by U.S. News & World Report, placing them among the globe's top universities. The report, which was released on Thursday, compiled a ranked list of 2,000...
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo man involved in single-vehicle crash on I-75 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A Toledo man required medical treatment after being involved in a crash Friday afternoon. At approximately 2:57 p.m. on October 28, Troopers responded to the area of I-75 Southbound near the Michigan Welcome Center for a single-vehicle crash with unknown injuries. When troopers arrived, they...
TOLEDO, OH
Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch volunteer numbers declining

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch program has been around for years. This year, it needs more volunteers. Program Chair Florence McLennan said she's been with block watch for 14 years and hasn't seen volunteer numbers this low before. They usually have anywhere from 70 to 100 people, but now they only have around 40.
TOLEDO, OH
I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days

MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
MAUMEE, OH
