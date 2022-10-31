Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan County couple has spent almost every Friday night at Schwarz’s Supper Club since 1984
ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To say Peter and Cathy Pagelow are devoted supper clubbers might be an understatement. We met them at Schwarz’s Supper Club, which has been at the same location in St. Anna, Calumet County, Wisconsin, since 1957. According to the Pagelows, they have been...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Learn to Love Your Body’ event from the Fox Cities Roller Derby in Appleton
(WFRV) – ‘Learning to Love Your Body’ is the message of their upcoming event and Local 5 Live got a preview of this exciting sport. ‘Learn to Love Your Body’ from the Fox Cities Roller Derby is happening November 6 from 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm at Skater’s Edge at 5714 Integrity Way in Appleton.
wearegreenbay.com
Primal Eats: How snack sticks are made
(WFRV) – We’ve seen the production room before but today, Local 5 Live meets some of the line workers behind the scenes at Primal Eats. Local 5 Live viewers gets a never-before-seen look at how a new line of snack sticks come to be, the Primal Eats Brisket and Cheddar Snack Sticks.
wearegreenbay.com
Foster Grandparent Program looks to prepare kids for the future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For nearly six decades, AmeriCorps seniors have served as foster grandparents. Foster parents involved with the program say that it allows them to have a positive impact on younger generations. “It’s great. They come in and they say grandma, and everyone loves to hear...
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday hair and make up from Moxie Boutique Salon in De Pere
(WFRV) – If you’re hosting a holiday party, you’re already busy cooking and cleaning so why not let the experts at Moxie handle your look. Local 5 Live visited the boutique salon in De Pere where whether you want a formal updo, a beautiful blow out, or something less formal, they have you covered this holiday season and beyond.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: New Franken man’s ultimate beer can collection
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people have a hobby, and for some it’s discovered later in life. A Brown County man was 65-years-old when he started collecting beer cans 25 years ago, and he hasn’t stopped. This week in Small Towns, we travel to New Franken to...
wearegreenbay.com
Treating periodontal disease with Janssen Dental
(WFRV) – Periodontal disease can lead to more serious oral health problems but it often goes unrecognized because often times, there is no discomfort as is it progresses. Local 5 Live visited the offices of Janssen Dental with a look at how they can help get to the root of the problem in a high-tech way.
wearegreenbay.com
Life on the Farm: National Weather Center Tour
(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, we tour the National Weather Service office in Green Bay. The facility is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They not only update forecasts but issue watches, warnings, and advisories. Life on the Farm is a...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Move Toward the Darkness’: Southern Door set to perform captivating and heartwarming version of The Addams Family
BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV) – Southern Door High School is excited to perform its rendition of The Addams Family this weekend, and the play’s director tells the audience to ‘expect the unexpected.’. With a variety of characters and personalities, as well as plenty of years of experience from...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Theft from Howard business
Ron Johnson talks at Brown County GOP headquarters while Barnes rallies voters in Madison. School play based on "Elf" collects toys for children. A 7th grader in "Elf Jr.: The Musical" at Red Smith School had an idea... FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soaker of a weekend. Updated: 4 hours ago. A...
seehafernews.com
Sturgeon Bay Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Fire to a Door County Supper Club
A 33-year-old Sturgeon Bay man has been arrested after he allegedly started a supper club on fire. The Jacksonport Fire Department was first on the scene of the fire at Mr. G’s Supper Club, located at 5890 Highway 57 in Sturgeon Bay. They received a call reporting the fire...
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Police investigating missing person, last seen on Halloween
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing person who was last seen on October 31. Officers say that Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Halloween getting into a vehicle with a ‘male subject.’. Authorities ask that...
wearegreenbay.com
New gift/souvenir shop LoCo WisCo offers locally crafted Wisconsin goods
(WFRV) – Fill your holiday wish list and take a retail tour of Wisconsin at the same time. Dena Mooney visited Local 5 Live with a look at her business LoCo WisCo and how you can represent your hometown pride and support local. LoCo WisCo is located at 112...
WBAY Green Bay
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
wearegreenbay.com
Sip, shop, and support local businesses in downtown De Pere
(WFRV) – Tour downtown De Pere while shopping, and supporting local businesses. Tina from Definitely De Pere stopped by Local 5 Live along with Brittany from Grace Mae Designs to give details on the popular Sip and Shop Event. Details from definitelydepere.org:. Date: Friday, November 11. Time: 4:00 –...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire at Door County supper club launches arson investigation, suspect arrested and charged
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – An arson investigation was launched by the Door County Sheriff’s Office after a fire was started at a Door County supper club on October 23. According to a release, the incident began around 12:15 p.m. that Sunday when the Jacksonport Fire Department was called to Mr. G’s Supper Club on State Highway 57 for reports of a fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Double your donation to help fight hunger from AbbyBank and St. Joseph Food Program
(WFRV) – You can double your donation to help fight hunger thanks to a match program from AbbyBank and St. Joe’s food program. Monica from St. Joseph food program visited Local 5 Live along with James Kilsdonk from AbbyBank with details on how even a small donation makes a big difference.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Elementary students create their own book at 34th annual Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Library kicked off its Give-A-Kid-A-Book Campaign by hosting local elementary school students who created their own book to read at the event. The annual book collection invites people from all over the area to donate new books that will be given...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton church giving back to children across the globe during holidays
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is looking for volunteers to help fill boxes of toys and toiletries for less fortunate kids. Pathway Church in Appleton hopes community members and anyone with a good heart can help fill these boxes because every kid deserves to open gifts during the holidays.
doorcountydailynews.com
Man arrested for arson in Mr. G's Supper Club fire
A Sturgeon Bay man has been charged with arson in the fire that damaged Mr. G’s Supper Club in Jacksonport on October 23. The Door County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s office found evidence that led to an arson investigation based on a residence near Mr. G's and State Highway 57 that had fire damage to the outside of the home. As part of that investigation, Jonathon J. Polich was arrested and was formally charged by the Door County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of Arson to a dwelling. Polich is being held on a $250,000 cash bond at the Door County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is being released at this time.
