A Sturgeon Bay man has been charged with arson in the fire that damaged Mr. G’s Supper Club in Jacksonport on October 23. The Door County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s office found evidence that led to an arson investigation based on a residence near Mr. G's and State Highway 57 that had fire damage to the outside of the home. As part of that investigation, Jonathon J. Polich was arrested and was formally charged by the Door County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of Arson to a dwelling. Polich is being held on a $250,000 cash bond at the Door County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and no other information is being released at this time.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO