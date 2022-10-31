It was BACK in high school when I first heard Pat Benatar’s music. I was a young metalhead only interested in the hard rock of the time, which was all exclusively male-dominated. It was on the radio that I first heard “Heartbreaker” from Pat’s debut album, 1979’s “In the Heat of the Night.” I was immediately drawn to the song’s pounding drums, ripping guitar riff and amazingly powerful female vocal. I was instantly hooked.

