Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Why Elton John Refused to Work on John Lennon’s Posthumous Album
Elton John reveals the reason why he refused to help finish John Lennon’s posthumous album, despite being asked by Yoko Ono
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Where They Belong
It was BACK in high school when I first heard Pat Benatar’s music. I was a young metalhead only interested in the hard rock of the time, which was all exclusively male-dominated. It was on the radio that I first heard “Heartbreaker” from Pat’s debut album, 1979’s “In the Heat of the Night.” I was immediately drawn to the song’s pounding drums, ripping guitar riff and amazingly powerful female vocal. I was instantly hooked.
