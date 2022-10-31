SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are asking for the San Antonio community's help looking for a missing 44-year-old woman last seen Wednesday on the far southeast side. San Antonio police officials say Vangie Vasquez has a diagnosed medical condition and disappeared along the 4000 block of Pecan Grove Boulevard, a residential area just south of South Side Lions Park East. She has straight, shoulder-length hair, but authorities say it's unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO