Inmate dies after attempting to take his own life at Bexar County jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man died at a hospital after deputies stationed at the Bexar County jail interrupted him trying to take his own life this week, BCSO says. According to agency officials, deputies observed Juan Carlos Guerrero around 3 a.m. Wednesday and "immediately entered the cell" before calling for help. Medical staff arrived and took over lifesaving measures before Guerrero was transported to downtown's Baptist Medical Center.
Texas father accused of attacking family, police say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway as police say a man was apprehended after his wife and two children were stabbed. Ray Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers responded Friday morning […]
SAPD looking for missing 44-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are asking for the San Antonio community's help looking for a missing 44-year-old woman last seen Wednesday on the far southeast side. San Antonio police officials say Vangie Vasquez has a diagnosed medical condition and disappeared along the 4000 block of Pecan Grove Boulevard, a residential area just south of South Side Lions Park East. She has straight, shoulder-length hair, but authorities say it's unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.
Woman taken into custody after chasing couple with knives
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after chasing a couple with knives, police said. Just after 8 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 5700 block of Mobud for a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife, police said. Officers were talking to and...
Police make arrest in October near-north-side killing
SAN ANTONIO — A 38-year-old man was arrested for murder after a shooting death just north of downtown last month, SAPD says, but a motive remains unclear. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez was taken into custody in west Bexar County. SAPD spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez said officers arrived to the 1600 block...
KSAT 12
Smoke may have prevented man from escaping burning bedroom, mom says
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The mother of a man who had to be rescued from a fire in his North Side home early Thursday morning believes thick smoke is what kept him from escaping on his own. That woman told KSAT 12 News off-camera that she suspects the smoke...
Hoax active-shooter calls keep parents and police on edge
This year has seen a significant number of hoax calls across the country. The source of these fake threats remains largely unknown.
Man in hospital after being run over by Jeep, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital recovering after being run over by a Jeep Thursday night, police say. Around 10:40 p.m., Leon Valley Police responded to the intersection of Loop 410 and Bandera for reports of a man laying in the intersection. Witnesses say they saw...
KSAT 12
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
KTSA
Midnight Rodeo in San Antonio was more than just a building to some people
SAN ANTONIO — An iconic dancehall is demolished. Midnight Rodeo is now just a pile of rubble. The massive fire was no easy task for firefighters, which destroyed the legendary nightspot. From dark-to-day, crews spent hours putting out the flames that tore through the building. The smoke filled the...
KTSA
San Antonio car salesman arrested for sending intimate photos from customer phones to himself
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 25 year old car salesman used a customer’s phone to access their photos, find the more intimate pics, then sent them to himself. Connor McFarland Griffin, who worked at several dealerships in San Antonio and Schertz, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department’s Human Exploitation Unit Tuesday afternoon.
San Antonio police release surveillance video as they search for murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department released a video on Facebook, asking for the community's help in identifying a murder suspect. Police said on Oct. 14, San Ramon Soto was sitting in the parking lot in the 1600 block of North Flores when he was shot by the suspect seen in the video.
Criminal investigation into allegations against Josh Primo underway, Bexar County Sheriff's Office says
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that it has launched a criminal investigation into former Spurs player Josh Primo. The sheriff's office also has spoken with Dr. Hillary Cauthen, who filed a lawsuit over his alleged sexual misconduct. "The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has made...
79-year-old woman pinned underneath car after it crashes through house, driver runs away
SAN ANTONIO — A 79-year-old woman is in the hospital Thursday morning after being pinned underneath a car that crashed through her east side house, police said. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive for the crash. Police said a man drove into the home, running over the 79-year-old victim along with leaving the passenger of the vehicle trapped inside. Police say the driver ran off.
KSAT 12
San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out. Open. Police...
BCSO trying to identify man who allegedly assaulted southwest-side homeowner Monday morning
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are hoping homeowners in a far-southwest side neighborhood may have captured surveillance footage that can help them identify a sexual assault suspect. A man standing about 5 feet 9 and wearing a Black T-shirt with dark-colored sweatpants and black-and-blue-colored tennis shoes is believed...
