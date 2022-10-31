ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Inmate dies after attempting to take his own life at Bexar County jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man died at a hospital after deputies stationed at the Bexar County jail interrupted him trying to take his own life this week, BCSO says. According to agency officials, deputies observed Juan Carlos Guerrero around 3 a.m. Wednesday and "immediately entered the cell" before calling for help. Medical staff arrived and took over lifesaving measures before Guerrero was transported to downtown's Baptist Medical Center.
Texas father accused of attacking family, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway as police say a man was apprehended after his wife and two children were stabbed. Ray Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers responded Friday morning […]
SAPD looking for missing 44-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are asking for the San Antonio community's help looking for a missing 44-year-old woman last seen Wednesday on the far southeast side. San Antonio police officials say Vangie Vasquez has a diagnosed medical condition and disappeared along the 4000 block of Pecan Grove Boulevard, a residential area just south of South Side Lions Park East. She has straight, shoulder-length hair, but authorities say it's unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
79-year-old woman pinned underneath car after it crashes through house, driver runs away

SAN ANTONIO — A 79-year-old woman is in the hospital Thursday morning after being pinned underneath a car that crashed through her east side house, police said. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive for the crash. Police said a man drove into the home, running over the 79-year-old victim along with leaving the passenger of the vehicle trapped inside. Police say the driver ran off.
